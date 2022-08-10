Read full article on original website
Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
New business intelligence center first of its kind, aims to make Alabama a leader in economic growth
The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama recently announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center, a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state. “This is the first of its kind in...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama
Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
Alabama medical marijuana panel approves rules for licensing new industry
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission today approved a set of regulations to begin the process of licensing companies that want to participate in the state’s new medical marijuana industry. People and businesses seeking licenses to grow cannabis or to process, test, transport, or sell the products can begin requesting...
Auburn extends its lead over Alabama in the battle for in-state students
Enroll tide? War enrollment? Whatever your battle cry, there’s no question - Auburn is winning the battle for Alabama’s students. For the sixth straight year, Auburn University was the most popular school in the state for Alabama undergrads in 2021, according to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably seen the IV wellness businesses popping up across Alabama. The treatments are advertised as a quick solution for dehydration, hangovers, fatigue to name a few. The state issued new, important regulations for these businesses on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This news comes after...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
$501 million in hurricane relief coming to south Alabama; officials trying to decide how it will be spent
It’s been almost two years since Hurricanes Sally and Zeta struck coastal Alabama, resulting in over $1 billion in damage in Alabama and killing nine people across the Gulf Coast. Now, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is determining how to allocate roughly $501 million in federal...
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Alabama has $1.1 billion in unclaimed property: See how you can claim yours
Hampton Baxley is more familiar than most with the unclaimed property database. His aunt is Lucy Baxley, one-time candidate for governor and former state treasurer and lieutenant governor. As he tells it, when she was treasurer, she sought to move the unclaimed property division into the Treasury Department. That way,...
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
Energy bills increasing for Alabama residents in August
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — This month, most Alabama residents will see increases on their monthly energy bills. The average energy bill right now for Alabamians is around $150 dollars a month. This increase is due to a fuel cost increase and people say they aren't happy about it, but...
