Oxford, AL

wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
AL.com

2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama

Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
thecutoffnews.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Alabama Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
wbrc.com

New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve probably seen the IV wellness businesses popping up across Alabama. The treatments are advertised as a quick solution for dehydration, hangovers, fatigue to name a few. The state issued new, important regulations for these businesses on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This news comes after...
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
alabamanews.net

Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
utv44.com

Energy bills increasing for Alabama residents in August

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — This month, most Alabama residents will see increases on their monthly energy bills. The average energy bill right now for Alabamians is around $150 dollars a month. This increase is due to a fuel cost increase and people say they aren't happy about it, but...
AL.com

AL.com

