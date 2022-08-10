Read full article on original website
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Opelousas mayor responds to drainage issues [VIDEO]
As Opelousas residents voice their concerns regarding drainage issues, Mayor Julius Alsandor recently responded to the complaints.
Chief Lartigue is disqualified
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal has disqualified Ville Platte Chief of Police Neal Lartigue as a candidate in the November election. The appellate court found Chief Lartigue is not domiciled at the 801 N. Chataignier St. address. Full coverage will be in the Sunday, August 14, edition of the Ville Platte Gazette.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Grand opening of a new university in Acadiana
University president David Anderson decided to create a school that would be beneficial to low-come students who dream of obtaining a higher education.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Returning to Work after Stint in Rehab
Guillory recently announced his decision to enter the 21-day in-patient rehab program to treat possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Catholic Schools in Lafayette Diocese Are Latest to Impose Anti-Transgender Policy
The Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana is implementing a new policy requiring students, parents, faculty, and staff at Catholic schools to wear clothing and use the pronouns of “each person’s God-given sexual identity and biological sex at birth.”. The new “Sexual Identity Policy” has been added to the 2022-2023...
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Ville Platte police chief barred from running for re-election over residency issues
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott, LA is Opening in Texas
November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
Police officer shortage impacting school resource officer positions in Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler and Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy working together
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized
On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
