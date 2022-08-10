ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Chief Lartigue is disqualified

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal has disqualified Ville Platte Chief of Police Neal Lartigue as a candidate in the November election. The appellate court found Chief Lartigue is not domiciled at the 801 N. Chataignier St. address. Full coverage will be in the Sunday, August 14, edition of the Ville Platte Gazette.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
