Detroit, MI

hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
MetroTimes

Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

This week, our readers were most interested in the iconic canna-duo that is Cheech and Chong introducing their marijuana products to the Michigan market. The Ribs and R&B festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend and will feature acts like 702 and Jon B., and our readers wanted to know more about it.
ahealthiermichigan.org

4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best

Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
Detroit News

Get ready to rumble: Roadkill Nights street-legal drag racing takes over Woodward Saturday

Pontiac — Get out the ear plugs, pack up the children and get ready to rumble. Woodward will shut down at the intersection of South Boulevard here on Saturday as street legal racing takes over Metro Detroit’s most famous street for the seventh annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Some of the country’s top, street-legal drag racers will descend on a makeshift, 1/8-mile strip of southbound Woodward in two classes — Small Tire, Big Tire — with the top eight shooting it out for victory as twilight descends.
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
hourdetroit.com

12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer

Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
The Oakland Press

Music venues firing all over the metro area

Sunday is usually a day of rest — unless you’re a music fan. August 14 will, in fact, be one of the busiest Sundays of the summer season and possibly ever in town, with major acts playing at no less than seven of the metro area’s major venues. The truly Super Sunday includes performances by:
