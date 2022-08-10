Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
bvmsports.com
Tigers Prospect Daily: Reese Olson strikes out 10 as Parker Meadows homers again for Erie
Scores, news, and notes, from around the Detroit Tigers farm system for Friday, August 12, 2022. Omaha Storm Chasers 5, Toledo Mud Hens 0 (box) Starter Austin Bergner surrendered a pair of early home runs, and the offense just never got anything going in this one. Bergner was a bit wild, walking four and surrendering just two hits, both of…
Detroit News
Taylor North looks to recapture magic in front of home crowd in Junior League World Series
Allow Rick Thorning to be the first to say: It's good to be home. The Junior League World Series returns to Taylor's Heritage Park this weekend for its long-awaited 40-year anniversary celebration. And Thorning, who coaches Taylor North's 13- and 14-year-old Junior League team and coached Taylor North to a...
Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]
It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
MetroTimes
Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, our readers were most interested in the iconic canna-duo that is Cheech and Chong introducing their marijuana products to the Michigan market. The Ribs and R&B festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend and will feature acts like 702 and Jon B., and our readers wanted to know more about it.
ahealthiermichigan.org
4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best
Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
Detroit News
Get ready to rumble: Roadkill Nights street-legal drag racing takes over Woodward Saturday
Pontiac — Get out the ear plugs, pack up the children and get ready to rumble. Woodward will shut down at the intersection of South Boulevard here on Saturday as street legal racing takes over Metro Detroit’s most famous street for the seventh annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Some of the country’s top, street-legal drag racers will descend on a makeshift, 1/8-mile strip of southbound Woodward in two classes — Small Tire, Big Tire — with the top eight shooting it out for victory as twilight descends.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Scattered showers expected throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit. Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment
Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
We're in the middle of sweet corn season: Here are some easy ways to cook, store it
When it comes to produce that is fresh, sweet, and tasty, it doesn't get any better than sweet corn. And we are smack dab in the middle of sweet corn season. Loads of yellow, white, and bi-color corn are landing at many metro Detroit local farm markets, independent stores and farmers' markets.
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
hourdetroit.com
12 Metro Detroit Festivals and Fairs to Round Out the Summer
Fight off the back-to-school blues at these metro Detroit festivals and fairs. From live music to livestock sales, there’s plenty of neighborhood happenings to scope out before the unofficial end of summer. Charivari Detroit Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance music festival honors the genre’s Detroit roots. Returning for...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
The Oakland Press
Music venues firing all over the metro area
Sunday is usually a day of rest — unless you’re a music fan. August 14 will, in fact, be one of the busiest Sundays of the summer season and possibly ever in town, with major acts playing at no less than seven of the metro area’s major venues. The truly Super Sunday includes performances by:
