Martha Jean Ruggles, 84
Martha Jean Ruggles, age 84 of Sandusky, passed away on August 5, 2022. She is survived by her two sons and their partners, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services for Martha Ruggles will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, located at 1175 W. Sanilac Road in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the church prior to service, starting at 9:30 a.m. and running until the 11:30 a.m. start.
Kathleen Bennett, 70
Kathleen Bennett, age 70 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their partners, and four grandchildren. Services for Kathleen Bennett will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. that morning.
Port Huron agencies train for active shooter scenarios
Over the past week, Port Huron emergency agencies have participated in active shooter training at St. Clair Community, and they faced two very long days. With the agencies ranging from police and fire departments to EMS and hospital staff across the Port Huron area, the eight-hour training they completed on Tuesday, August 9, and Thursday, August 11, took participants through classroom and technique checks in the morning, finishing with several drills to simulate a school shooting crisis. The training allows for police to practice neutralizing a threat and securing the scene, and for firefighters and EMS to practice getting victims out of the building and into waiting ambulances, where staff at area hospitals are ready for their practice in handling large casualty scenario.
Port Huron Twp. crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition
A motorcycle-vehicle crash in Port Huron Township on Wednesday has the rider in critical condition. On Wednesday, a GMC Yukon was southbound on 24th Street and in the center lane. He attempted to to make a left hand turn onto Petit Street to the east, failing to yield to the motorcycle rider that was heading north. When the two vehicles collided, it sent the biker, a 57-year-old man from Port Huron, flying, ejecting him from his bike.
First week of August ends with two drug busts for St. Clair DTF
The St. Clair County Drug Task Force was busy last week, arresting three people in two different investigations of drug sales in the Port Huron area. At 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, DTF agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Wells Street, concluding an investigation into methamphetamine sales across the area. They arrested the home’s two residents, a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, and found methamphetamine and suboxone, as well as tools for weighing and packaging the drugs.
Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced
Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
Sanilac County suffers 3 major traffic crashes in less than 12 hours
Saturday, August 6, saw a trio of major traffic crashes across Sanilac County. A multiple vehicle crash in Forester Township on Saturday afternoon left two dead and several others injured. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a flurry of calls around 1:19 p.m. on August 6, regarding a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on M-25, near Stone Road. Sheriff deputies were joined at the scene by the Port Sanilac and Delaware Township Fire Departments, Sanilac EMS and Croswell EMS to find the accident actually involved four motorcycles and one passenger vehicle.
Richmond police chief facing trial for misusing a state law enforcement database
Richmond’s chief of police could be facing 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine for unauthorized use of a state law enforcement database. Chief Thomas Castello is on paid administrative leave, having been placed there on August 2 by Richmond city manager Jon Moore upon learning that Castello is facing a charge of Law Enforcement Information Network violation– unauthorized disclosure. The charge is being brought by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and it prompted an internal investigation by the city into the matter.
