Alice Cooper Headed To Michigan For Comic Con

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit's own Alice Cooper is headed to Michigan's largest comic con , according to MLive .

Cooper has been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con's second show of the year, according to the publication. The event runs from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. It will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper is scheduled to attend all three days of the convention to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Other guests attending Motor City Comic Con include Impractical Jokers ' James Murray , All Elite Wrestling (AEW)'s Anna Jay , Clive Standen of Taken and Vikings , The Walking Dead 's Laurie Holden , as well as Jamie Far and Loretta Swi t of M*A*S*H* .

Tickets for the October installment of Motor City Comic Con are currently on sale. Adult passes cost $35 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. A weekend pass costs $85, while the VIP package costs $249. Tickets for those ages 6-12 are $10 for Friday and Saturday, and Sunday admission is free for all kids 12 and under.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, October 14 – Noon to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 16 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

