Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Anticipate Passing Balanced Budget Later This Month
Sulphur Springs ISD trustees anticipate passing a balanced budget later this month. District Business Manager Sherry McGraw told the school board that the SSISD 2022-2023 budget is within $10,000 of that goal, and after making adjustments for the most recent round of personnel changes to get the district at full staff and a few other tweaks with more stabile projection available in August than June.
City of Heath warns of temporary water cut-off if residents don't follow water restrictions
HEATH, Texas — The City of Heath is the latest Rockwall County municipality to beg residents to cut back on water use to avoid potential water disruptions exacerbated by the continuing drought. Starting next Monday, Heath is asking residents to water only once a week, and between the hours...
Hopkins County Drought Conditions Persist, In Spite Of Rain
Burn Ban Still Fully In Force In Hopkins County, 1 of 224 In Texas Under Burn Ban. Although some areas over the past week have experienced a couple of good downbursts, the rain was nowhere near enough to offset the drought conditions Hopkins County is still experiencing. Thus, the burn ban enacted July 11, 2022, is still effective on Aug. 10, 2022 and for the foreseeable future for Hopkins County, according to Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley.
Surviving Drought Requires Planning
By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a...
cbs19.tv
Winnsboro to enter stage 2 of water restrictions
WINNSBORO, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Aug. 2, 2022. The City of Winnsboro will enter a stage two water restriction due to drought conditions. The city's police department shared the following main water restrictions:. Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose end sprinklers or automatic sprinklers shall...
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
The Most Expensive Property Currently For Sale in Big Sandy, Texas
Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.
Trading Post for August 10, 2022
Someone to haul off old washer .please call. 903 439 8505. Looking for a 20′ bicycle boy or girl version. Donations accepted 903 951 4017. Washing machine Roper, white, 2 cedar chests, a patio table shaped like the State of Texas stained, 2 benches and 2 chairs made from pallet wood also stained, 903 440 1117. Mt Vernon.
Additional $113,100 Approved For New Pumper For SSFD
Fire Department To Begin Billing Out-Of-County Residents Mitigation Rates For Costs of Services, Equipment and Response by Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Sulphur Springs City Council approved an additional $113,100 Tuesday night for the purchase of a new pumper for Sulphur Springs Fire Department as well as a program which would allow out-of-county residents to be charged mitigation rates to reoup costs associated with response by SSFD.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Aug. 2, 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly report to Sulphur Springs City Council at the regular Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting:. We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING. The contract with Texas Department...
Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash
Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
Loop 286 Crossover Closure Project Begins Aug. 22 in Lamar County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers in Northeast Texas that a project to close four crossovers on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, is set to begin Aug. 22. The contractor, D.L. Lennon, was awarded 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued...
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
FM 64 Closure Set To Begin Aug. 22 in Delta County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a short-term closure of FM 64 in Delta County will be necessary beginning Aug. 22 to replace an existing box culvert on this roadway. The temporary closure of FM 64 will occur approximately 1.3 miles south of the intersection...
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 8, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 8, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
HCSO: Man Accused Of Forging A Graduation Check Had Meth, Marijuana, Paraphernalia
1 Woman Allegedly Sold Ecstasy During Undercover Buy, Another Reportedly Had THC Pens and Marijuana. A man accused of forging a graduation check was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest Monday evening. One Sulphur Springs woman was allegedly involved in an undercover purchase of Ecstasy while another woman was found in possession of marijuana, multiple THC pens and THC wax, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 3, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between July 11 and July 15, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Mary Jane Colton Estate, Robert E. Colton independent executor, to Robert E. Colton; tract in the Ira Stephenson survey. Brenda Sue Mosley to Douglas Craig Moseley; tract in...
Sulphur Springs City Council Has Busy Night Ahead With Workshop Followed By Regular Meeting
The workshop focus will be on a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. City staff are continually updating and working on finances. They will present their first proposal for discussion during the 5:30 p.m. work session, which will then be revised based on discussions and continued work and be presented for official consideration during a future City Council meeting.
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
When To Be Concerned About Nitrate Accumulation In Hay From Drought-Stressed Plants
By Mario Villarino, Extension Agent For Agriculture & Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Recently, I got a visit from a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation.
