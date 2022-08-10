The Marion County Treasurer Office has issued a reminder the 2022 Mobile Home Tax Bills due date is Friday, August 12 to avoid penalties. Payments can be made at local banks and credit unions. By mail if post marked by the 12 of august or dropped off in the Payment box west end of the courthouse. Online Credit/Debit card payments and Checking Account ACH payments can be at ILmarion.com. The Office at the Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to p.m. Monday- Friday to receive payments. Due to ongoing. For questions residents can contact the Treasurer’s office at: 548-3858.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO