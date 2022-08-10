Read full article on original website
City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt
Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
BAILEY’S OFFICE FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE
(LOUISVILLE) Due to responsible spending and careful management of state resources, State Senator Darren Bailey’s office is returning $58,000 from his district’s FY22 operating budget to state coffers. The Clay County farmer said yesterday that his team in the 55th District has spent the last year helping constituents while operating within a fiscally strong, responsible budget and he takes pride in the fact that his office is returning the $58,000 back to the state. Each year, senate districts are allotted certain amounts of money for district operations. Senator Bailey’s district was allotted $214,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
Week ending Aug. 20: one inmate sentenced in Sangamon County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Sangamon County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
Springfield might get another national monument
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield might get another national monument. The National Park Service is studying the sites and stories of a race riot from 114 years ago, a riot credited with leading to the creation of the NAACP. Dan Duster, a great-grandson of journalist and civil rights pioneer Ida B....
Bus grants to assist public transit
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations
The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, August 11. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello spoke at the...
Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions
Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
Bailey’s wife’s social media comments under scrutiny
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor is again under scrutiny due to posts on his wife’s social media. Springfield’s WMAY reports one of Cindy Bailey’s posts, dating back to 2016, showed her calling on people to cancel their Netflix accounts for “normalizing homosexuality”. Others raised doubts about the 2020 election, and included endorsement of a “no migrants” policy.
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
38th Annual Best of Springfield® Readers Poll
Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area, and of course we encourage our readers to vote (and shop) local. The top five vote-getters in each category move on to the final voting round. So if you want to lobby for a particular business or person to win, the time to start is in the nomination round. Nominations are now open for Illinois Times' 38th Best of Springfield® Readers Poll. Click here to go to the nomination page.
