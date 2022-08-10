ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt

Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

BAILEY’S OFFICE FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE

(LOUISVILLE) Due to responsible spending and careful management of state resources, State Senator Darren Bailey’s office is returning $58,000 from his district’s FY22 operating budget to state coffers. The Clay County farmer said yesterday that his team in the 55th District has spent the last year helping constituents while operating within a fiscally strong, responsible budget and he takes pride in the fact that his office is returning the $58,000 back to the state. Each year, senate districts are allotted certain amounts of money for district operations. Senator Bailey’s district was allotted $214,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Shelby County, IL
Government
newschannel20.com

Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns

DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Springfield might get another national monument

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield might get another national monument. The National Park Service is studying the sites and stories of a race riot from 114 years ago, a riot credited with leading to the creation of the NAACP. Dan Duster, a great-grandson of journalist and civil rights pioneer Ida B....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Bus grants to assist public transit

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legality#Board Chairman#Legal Advice#Politics Local#Idot#Shelby Co#Shelby County Board#Ilcs
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions

Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Springfield gets $20 million grant

Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers

August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
977wmoi.com

IL State Fair Begins This Week

The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Bailey’s wife’s social media comments under scrutiny

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor is again under scrutiny due to posts on his wife’s social media. Springfield’s WMAY reports one of Cindy Bailey’s posts, dating back to 2016, showed her calling on people to cancel their Netflix accounts for “normalizing homosexuality”. Others raised doubts about the 2020 election, and included endorsement of a “no migrants” policy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc

Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
DECATUR, IL
illinoistimes.com

38th Annual Best of Springfield® Readers Poll

Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area, and of course we encourage our readers to vote (and shop) local. The top five vote-getters in each category move on to the final voting round. So if you want to lobby for a particular business or person to win, the time to start is in the nomination round. Nominations are now open for Illinois Times' 38th Best of Springfield® Readers Poll. Click here to go to the nomination page.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy