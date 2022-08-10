Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
buffalobulletin.com
Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang
LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.
capcity.news
John Contos named Cheyenne Frontier Days general chairman
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — John Contos has been named the next general chairman by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors. Contos will now lead the General Committee in producing the 127th celebration and will be replacing outgoing Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler. Contos retired from Laramie County School District #1...
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
capcity.news
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!
The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shortgo.co
Chamber of Commerce Endorses Candidates for 2022 Elections
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spends dozens of hours each election year interviewing any candidates who are available to include in our reverse endorsements for the upcoming elections. These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Southside Stampede set to return for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Fall sports are approaching, and the southside stampede is making a return this year to increase excitement for the bison. With Ringside Sports organizing the event, the stampede made it’s debut last year and serves as the kick-off for fall sports. Shirts and...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Celebrates Successful Adoption Month and More!
July was an amazing month for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter! With 325 adoptions, over 35,000 pounds of cat litter donated, and nearly $37,000 raised from WyoGives day –we are grinning from ear to ear and have the community to thank. From July 11th through the end of the month,...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hernandez, Orahovats
Raymond Hernandez: June 3, 1986 – August 5, 2022. Raymond Hernandez, 36 of Cheyenne passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born June 3, 1986, to Jesse and Delores Hernandez. He was employed in construction. He loved to fish, hanging with his children, friends and family and was a die-hard Cowboys fan!
capcity.news
Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
New University of Wyoming Survey Finds Hageman Leading Cheney in GOP Primary for Wyoming
According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Wyoming Republican primary candidate Harriet Hageman is leading incumbent Liz Cheney by nearly 30 points in the primary race for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. The survey that was conducted from July...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue extinguishes early morning fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A carelessly placed burning cigarette started a fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Road this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. Crews arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. and found a single-story family residence on...
capcity.news
Cheyenne looking at another hot day with stormy weekend ahead; minor flooding possible
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning of another hot day today with a weekend full of storms. Meteorologists say scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast Saturday through Monday. Locally heavy rain may cause minor flooding, especially in and near the burn scars. The threat for severe weather is low.
capcity.news
Law enforcement aware of planned protest at Cheyenne FBI office this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and the local and regional FBI stated that they were aware of a planned protest at the Cheyenne FBI office this weekend. The protest, which has been promoted over social media, is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
Comments / 0