Cheyenne, WY

101.9 KING FM

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang

LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.
John Contos named Cheyenne Frontier Days general chairman

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — John Contos has been named the next general chairman by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors. Contos will now lead the General Committee in producing the 127th celebration and will be replacing outgoing Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler. Contos retired from Laramie County School District #1...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!

The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Chamber of Commerce Endorses Candidates for 2022 Elections

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spends dozens of hours each election year interviewing any candidates who are available to include in our reverse endorsements for the upcoming elections. These endorsements indicate that the Chamber has spoken with this candidate and feels their answers align with the business community and...
Southside Stampede set to return for second year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Fall sports are approaching, and the southside stampede is making a return this year to increase excitement for the bison. With Ringside Sports organizing the event, the stampede made it’s debut last year and serves as the kick-off for fall sports. Shirts and...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
Obituaries: Hernandez, Orahovats

Raymond Hernandez: June 3, 1986 – August 5, 2022. Raymond Hernandez, 36 of Cheyenne passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born June 3, 1986, to Jesse and Delores Hernandez. He was employed in construction. He loved to fish, hanging with his children, friends and family and was a die-hard Cowboys fan!
Cheyenne facing high temperatures today; thunderstorms possible Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is looking at another hot and sunny day today before facing thunderstorms to start off the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting temperatures in the low 90s today, with a high of 93. The temperatures will drop again this evening with a low of 60.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue extinguishes early morning fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A carelessly placed burning cigarette started a fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Road this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. Crews arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. and found a single-story family residence on...
Cheyenne looking at another hot day with stormy weekend ahead; minor flooding possible

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is warning of another hot day today with a weekend full of storms. Meteorologists say scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast Saturday through Monday. Locally heavy rain may cause minor flooding, especially in and near the burn scars. The threat for severe weather is low.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...

