Community Healthcare Center hosts hot dog lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s National Health Center Week and the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls celebrated with a hot dog lunch for the community. There are 1,400 health centers nationwide that serve over 30 million Americans. The Wichita Falls center served over 31,000 patients last year alone.
Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
The economic impact of Hotter’N Hell Hundred
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bikers from around the world are getting ready for the annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred and it’s only a couple weeks away. The event brings a lot more than just bikers to Wichita Falls. It also brings business to local restaurants and hotels. Lindsay...
Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
COVID fatigue setting in for many amid virus still being prevalent
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s known as COVID burnout or pandemic fatigue. Something perhaps all or at least most of us have felt during the pandemic. Even though many say they have had enough, the CDC said COVID is here to stay. While that may look different over time, local health experts say right now it’s still prevalent in Wichita county.
City View ISD announces new partnership for ‘personal safety skills education’
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD announced Friday it would partner with Kidpower International, a global nonprofit dedicated to educating students and educators about personal safety skills. “We are devastated by the terrible allegations we have heard, where past unsafe behavior by a school staff person have affected...
Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmers Market Association has announced it’s new home after not being able to reach an agreement with Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The association is moving a few blocks away from the downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio streets. Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper...
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt was captured and arrested on Friday. 23-year-old Kaleb Coleman was taken into custody on Maurine and Central Freeway by Wichita Falls police officers, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Duke said he wanted to thank...
Triple-digit heat returns Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 100. Thursday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
Hot into early Next Week Before a Break
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise up close to 100 or above by the weekend, lasting into next week. Humidity will be low with a nice breeze and high fire weather. A stronger front arrives later next week with a nice drop in temperatures along with some rain chances.
Preseason Previews: Dist. 6-3A DII
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check the preseason previews for Holliday, Henrietta and City View.
Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena. They about three months old and are...
