Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
wincountry.com
Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man has been charged with open murder for running over and killing an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township early Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says although the suspect, 37-year old Xuan Thanh Vo is cooperating, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
Man charged with murder after allegedly hitting pedestrian on purpose outside Walmart
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly hit a woman on purpose with his car. Xuan Thanh Vo was arraigned on one felony count of open murder Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Vo is accused of hitting Sandy Villarreal, 65, of Kalamazoo...
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Man hospitalized after rollover crash to avoid passing car
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hospitalized Saturday after crashing while trying to avoid an oncoming passing car.
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
nbc16.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
Police identify man killed in Hillsdale County electrocution
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 28-year-old man killed by a downed power line in Hillsdale County. Derreck John Michael Dobbs, of Jonesville, was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 9, by Michigan State Police troopers, who were responding to assist Jonesville city firefighters in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
Cars 108
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0