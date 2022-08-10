ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
nbc16.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
