Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Joey Gallo’s comments after first Dodgers HR show how wrong Yankees were
When someone’s not a fit, they’re simply not a fit. The New York Yankees learned that the hard way after they traded for Joey Gallo last year, despite reported warnings from influential voices in the front office advising against it. Turns out, the Yankees’ top decision makers were...
Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino updates will drive Yankees fans up a wall
You thought the New York Yankees performing like a team watching the playoffs in October was infuriating? Well, how about the return of some demoralizing injury updates?! That’ll do the trick, won’t it?. On Friday, ahead of a much-needed “get right” series against the spiraling Boston Red Sox...
RELATED PEOPLE
Aaron Boone’s comments on Oswald Peraza show Yankees need philosophy change
The Yankees‘ “process” is just never satisfying. It doesn’t help that the fanbase is impatient and demands immediate and consistent results, but New York’s front office frequently upsets the apple cart by delaying timelines of talented prospects, making questionable roster moves, and mishandling injury situations.
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Latest Yankees trade rumor proves Brian Cashman blew it at end of deadline
It simply could not be more obvious that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman failed to complete his vision for the team during the trade deadline. The plan was never to trade Jordan Montgomery without finding a reputable replacement. Just hours after the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Aug....
Bear Necessities: Rookies steal the show in Chicago's preseason opener
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s only preseason, it’s hard not to feel encouraged after the impressive outings by Chicago’s crop of rookies.
