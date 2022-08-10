Read full article on original website
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Toast boosts its outlook despite high food prices
Restaurant ordering and payments company Toast boosted its full-year outlook for 2022. During its Q2 earnings, the company said it now expects revenue north of $2.6 billion. Why it matters: The results show that consumers continued to eat outside the home even in a high inflation environment. Yes, but: All...
Virtual worlds are no match for inflation and the real world
Pent-up demand for real world fun took business away from companies that crank out digital gaming. Why it matters: The slowdown is expected to continue as consumers continue to adjust how they spend amid high inflation and worries of economic slow downs, industry leaders warn. Driving the news: The reopening,”...
