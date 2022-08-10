ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham

94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
GRAHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Mebane, NC
Business
City
Mebane, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week

The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
News Argus

4295 Brownsboro Rd Apt 1

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4295-1 Brownsboro Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106: First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gorgeous upgrades! Features vinyl wood look flooring throughout (no carpet), oversized closets, nicely updated bathroom. Light fixtures and hardware have been updated. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops & kitchen island. Window AC & all electric utilities. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
Economy
Landscaping
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants 'obscene' books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC

