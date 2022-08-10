Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
alamancenews.com
Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham
94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
wfmynews2.com
Growing Greensboro microchip company expecting benefits from Chips Act
Guerilla RF was founded in and is based in Greensboro. It became a publically traded company in August, and plan to move to a new headquarters soon.
Chatham County homes are Triangle’s most expensive, but job growth could lower median price
CHATHAM COUNTY – Chatham County homes are the most expensive across the entire Triangle region, based on the most recent median sale price data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service, TMLS. That’s a fact that may surprise people shopping for a more affordable home outside the core of Raleigh, Cary,...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week
The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
News Argus
4295 Brownsboro Rd Apt 1
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4295-1 Brownsboro Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106: First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gorgeous upgrades! Features vinyl wood look flooring throughout (no carpet), oversized closets, nicely updated bathroom. Light fixtures and hardware have been updated. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops & kitchen island. Window AC & all electric utilities. Water/lawn/trash included. NO PETS!
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
newsoforange.com
High five: Whit’s Frozen Custard to celebrate five years of keeping Hillsborough cool
This summer’s string of above-90-degree temps and obnoxious heat indexes have pushed many Hillsborough residents to their wit’s end, which often results in people reaching Whit’s end. Few things take the steam out of extreme heat as quickly as a cup of smooth, thick, frozen relief from...
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
Daily flights impacted at RDU after American Airlines cuts more than 1,000 flights at CLT this fall
Raleigh, N.C. — American Airlines announced big changes to its fall flight schedules on Thursday. The plan includes cutting more than a thousand flights from Charlotte Douglas International in September and October. With Charlotte being the airline's second biggest hub, this could impact options at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The...
