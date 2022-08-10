Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
Trumbull Police Issue New Warning For 'Difficult To Investigate' Scams
Police are warning the public about a new increase in scams that are "difficult to investigate." The scams, which take place all over the country, have also been reported region. "Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases, they can be difficult to investigate because...
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Milford police introduce ‘9PM Routine’ to prevent car thefts
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police are cautioning residents to stay safe and vigilant in the wake of recent car thefts by using the “9 p.m. Routine”. In a Facebook post, Milford officials noted that car burglaries are often a crime of opportunity. Because of this, police are initiating the “9 p.m. Routine” to educate […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury
One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
NBC Connecticut
Restaurant Owner Accused of Fatally Shooting Man During Fight in Waterbury
The owner of a restaurant in Waterbury who is accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight early Saturday morning has been arrested and is being charged with murder, according to police. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a...
NECN
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
fallriverreporter.com
Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp
Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
Police Investigating After Plainfield 5-Month-Old 'Severely Injured,' Police Say
Police are investigating after learning that a 5-month-old is in a Connecticut hospital with "severe injuries." Police in Windham County in Plainfield received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from the state Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders
ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. “We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. “We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
WTNH.com
Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at New Haven Home
Three people have been left without a place to call home after a fire. It happened around 7:45 Saturday evening on Mill River Street. Crews had been called there initially after receiving multiple calls that a fire broke out at one of the residences. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
Plainfield police investigating injured infant in Wauregan: police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police executed a search warrant in Wauregan Village after a 5-month-old was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Plainfield police received a report from the Department of Children and Families that a five-month-old child suffering from severe injuries had been admitted to Connecticut […]
Inspector ordered crews out of Meriden building just hours before it collapsed
MERIDEN, Conn. — Crews are thankful no one was injured after a building partially collapsed on Broad Street in Meriden Wednesday evening. That building was torn down to prevent any damage to nearby homes. Now the long process starts to pick up the pieces. But it's the timing that...
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
