Read full article on original website
Related
rewind943.com
Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
whopam.com
Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases
Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
whvoradio.com
School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property
The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
whopam.com
Todd County Bale Trail set for the end of September
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the upcoming 2022 Todd County Bale Trail. According to a news release, it will take place September 24 through October 31, where participants across Todd County will create and display sculptures made of rolls, bales, or loose hay. All Todd County families, businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate. There is no fee to enter, but participants must be registered by September 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Board of Elections unlikely to reopen traditional precincts, could expand voting centers
While there will likely be 13 or more voting centers where anyone can vote in the November General Election in Christian County, it’s appearing less likely that the Board of Elections will reopen all 31 traditional precincts in 2022. No action was taken during a special-called Board of Elections...
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic clears after wreck on Riverside Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck on Riverside Drive near Gary Mathews Automotive has traffic backed up. At 5:10 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up past Commerce Street. This article will be updated.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
whopam.com
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
whopam.com
Motown Sounds of Touch
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is having a party!. Join us on Saturday, September 17 at the War Memorial Building as we move and groove to the sounds of the 1960s with an encore performance by the Motown Sounds of Touch. This four-man singing and entertaining group performs your favorite Motown smash hits. Back in Hoptown by popular demand, the group – known simply as Touch – has been delighting audiences all over the country for close to 20 years. Their energetic dance performances and engaging personalities have brought many audiences to their feet – including many of us when they performed at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in 2018.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Comments / 0