The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is having a party!. Join us on Saturday, September 17 at the War Memorial Building as we move and groove to the sounds of the 1960s with an encore performance by the Motown Sounds of Touch. This four-man singing and entertaining group performs your favorite Motown smash hits. Back in Hoptown by popular demand, the group – known simply as Touch – has been delighting audiences all over the country for close to 20 years. Their energetic dance performances and engaging personalities have brought many audiences to their feet – including many of us when they performed at the Pennyroyal Area Museum in 2018.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO