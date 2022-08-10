Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some potential spoilers on a return for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that AJ Francis, the former Top Dolla, is set to be at this week’s episode. They have since confirmed that Ashante Thee Adonis is also set to be at the Raleigh, North Carolina taping.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
411mania.com
Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
411mania.com
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
411mania.com
NWA Teaming With Vet Tix To Offer Free NWA 74 Tickets To Veterans
ST. LOUIS — On August 27 and 28, 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will continue to honor the history of its storied 74 years existence by returning to St. Louis for NWA 74, our biggest two-day, pay-per-view event of the year. As part of NWA Outreach – our...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
411mania.com
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22
We are only 24 hours away from Impacts next live event Emergence and the build has been solid. Now we look to close things out with a banger of a go home show. As we approach the epic encounter between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander for the Impact world championship the two will go face to face and sign a contract for their match. Seems like a last minute thing given the match is tomorrow I feel like Scott should’ve locked this match up sooner but alas.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
411mania.com
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
411mania.com
WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game. – In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work. He...
411mania.com
Billy Corgan On Working With Tyrus, Matt Cardona & More
Billy Corgan spoke in an interview regarding both active and former members of the NWA roster (per Fightful). When asked about the significant criticism on his decision utilizing Tyrus after the wrestler’s comparative inactivity over the past four years, Corgan referenced his TNA history with Tyrus, stating that there was nothing to defend in actuality. He added that he often refers to personalities that he knows and the consumers can vote by showing up or not, and should separate the performer from the person.
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet
– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
411mania.com
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
411mania.com
Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including All Out
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago next month. That show currently has 7,559 tickets out, with a $90 get-in price on the secondary market. All of the individual tickets are gone, but there are still 1,500 remaining as part of combo tickets.
411mania.com
Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage
Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
411mania.com
Swerve Strickland On Emotions Of Winning AEW Tag Team Titles, Keith Lee’s Resurgence In AEW
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Swerve Strickland discussed winning the AEW Tag Team titles, Keith Lee’s resurgence in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Swerve Strickland on winning the AEW Tag Team titles: “From my perspective, it was just like seeing everybody was...
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Defeating The Rock For WWE Title, Backstage Reaction To His Concussion At SummerSlam 2000
On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed defeating The Rock for the WWE title at No Mercy 2000, the backstage reaction to his concussion at SummerSlam 2000, and much more. You can read his comments below. Kurt Angle on defeating The Rock for the WWE...
411mania.com
Various News: Aubrey Edwards on Getting Blood on Her Shirt During Dynamite, IPWHF Ribbon Cutting Set for This Month
IPWHF RIBBON CUTTING – AUGUST 26. Don’t forget to join us on Friday August 26 at 3pm as we cut the ribbon or “jerk the curtain” on the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame located at the MVP Arena in Downtown Albany. WWE Hall of Famers such as Bushwhacker Luke, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Booker T. will be in attendance along with 2022 IPWHF Inductee and legendary figure Dory Funk Jr.
