Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon
This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an additional death was counted in Breathitt County, Beshear said. He didn’t identify the person or provide other details. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” the Democratic governor said in a tweet. Earlier this week, a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from the historic flooding was added as the 38th person to die as a result of the disaster.
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
KY. POWER’S ‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE
‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE SUPPORTS COMMUNITIES WITH INCREASED IMPORTANCE FOLLOWING EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. ASHLAND, Ky., August 12, 2022 – Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering up again to present the third annual Power Up the Pantry event. The goal of this food donation and fundraiser is to replenish depleted area food pantries in Kentucky.
Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Moves Away as Biden Coughs and Coughs During Press Conference
President Biden is promising ongoing federal support for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. After talking with affected residents in one neighborhood, Biden said -- "We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend; we just go forward." Biden also talked about federal aid during an earlier stop and...
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
Eastern Kentuckians work to preserve arts and culture in wake of floods
Eastern Kentucky is known for its rich arts and culture. But recent flooding has damaged important local archives, devastated arts businesses and left some artists worried about their livelihoods. High flood waters ravaged the first floor of the Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman, destroying classroom equipment, kilns, administrative offices and...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
Amelia Air assists KRRJ, others with pet rescue
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amelia Air conducted a pet rescue mission for multiple animal shelters, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS). During the rescue, pilots Dean Heistad and Steve Wolfson transported dogs from various Kentucky shelters and groups, flying them to New Jersey for the Humane Society of Atlantic County.
Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado
A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
