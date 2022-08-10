Read full article on original website
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Public comment sought for Roscommon County forest plans
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving. Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment is welcome now, before those plans are finalized. In-person...
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
MyMichigan Health Increases Minimum Pay Rate for Employees
Midland-based MyMichigan Health has increased its minimum pay rate to $15 an hour for employees at many of its locations. The health system’s announcement said the move is part of its commitment to employees and an acknowledgement of the current labor market. Positions impacted by the wage increase include dining and catering aides, housekeeping, security officers and clerical staff.
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
