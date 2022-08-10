Read full article on original website
Union County records 184th death from COVID-19
The number of active COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County and unchanged in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The death toll rose by one in Union County to 184. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases:...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
Columbia County no longer under burn ban
County Judge Denny Foster has lifted the ban on outdoor burning in Columbia County, effective today. The ban had been in effect since July 8.
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
AG&FC looks for help from Columbia County, neighboring landowners to collar bears for research
Myron Means, large carnivore program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is looking for leads into likely research candidates to wear GPS collars during Arkansas’s inaugural bear season in South Arkansas this year. As part of the research that goes into monitoring hunting seasons for bear, Means...
Lawmen looking for man who fled wreck in Plainfield community
Columbia County authorities are looking for Micah Keppers, 27, who ran after being involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the area of 10800 Arkansas 19 South in the Plainfield community. Keppers was last seen wearing possibly a red shirt and pants. Keppers is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches...
Howard County senior and junior teams win Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge
For Arkansans who live in communities with limited access to food, creating a nutritious, fresh meal on a budget can be a challenge. Arkansas 4-H youth are practicing this important life skill through the program’s Healthy Living Project, and they put their cooking chops to the test at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge.
REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants
TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students
The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
Japhet Makia SAU's Honor Professor for year
Japhet N. Makia, a 32-year educator at Southern Arkansas University, has been named Honor Professor for 2021-22. This is the highest honor the university bestows for excellence in teaching and university service. Makia will be giving the commencement address to Southern Arkansas University graduates this fall. Makia is an instructor...
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
Southern Christian Mission, 515 W. Monroe in Magnolia, has begun a campaign to replace the 24 beds in the homeless shelter. The mission said in its recent newsletter that it has received a grant from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, to replace eight of the mission’s original wooden beds with new metal beds.
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 12, 2022: Search the Archives
One of our readers expressed frustration with the “Search” function of our website. While the “Search” block is useful, we don’t recommend using it if you have something more specific in mind. Use the “Archives” button. If you are viewing this on a personal computer, laptop or tablet, simply look below and to the right of our nameplate. There is a list of words that says “News,” “Obituaries,” “Community,” “Education,” “Sports,” “Entertainment,” “Multimedia,” and then “Archives.” Click “Archives” to open a search page. Type a few key words, such as a name or a topic, like “real estate.” Then – and this is very important – type “from” and “to” dates, such as from 01/01/2022 to 08/12/2022. We also recommend setting the results per page at 100. The procedure for finding “Archives” is different on smart phones. Go to our website and look for the three horizontal lines at the top left. Tap it and scroll down to “Archives” at the bottom and follow the directions above. Using the date blocks is important because we’ve been storing information for 12 years. More than 109,000 files exist. In our example, there are 640 files that include both the words “real” and “estate.” You don’t want to go through all of that. Our Archives are useful, extensive and free.
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
