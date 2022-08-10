One of our readers expressed frustration with the “Search” function of our website. While the “Search” block is useful, we don’t recommend using it if you have something more specific in mind. Use the “Archives” button. If you are viewing this on a personal computer, laptop or tablet, simply look below and to the right of our nameplate. There is a list of words that says “News,” “Obituaries,” “Community,” “Education,” “Sports,” “Entertainment,” “Multimedia,” and then “Archives.” Click “Archives” to open a search page. Type a few key words, such as a name or a topic, like “real estate.” Then – and this is very important – type “from” and “to” dates, such as from 01/01/2022 to 08/12/2022. We also recommend setting the results per page at 100. The procedure for finding “Archives” is different on smart phones. Go to our website and look for the three horizontal lines at the top left. Tap it and scroll down to “Archives” at the bottom and follow the directions above. Using the date blocks is important because we’ve been storing information for 12 years. More than 109,000 files exist. In our example, there are 640 files that include both the words “real” and “estate.” You don’t want to go through all of that. Our Archives are useful, extensive and free.

