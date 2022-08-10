Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury
Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Extended run in preseason opener
Wentz completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 74 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers. Wentz led three offensive possessions, with the final one ending in a touchdown. He connected with Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic for gains of 16 and 15 yards on the scoring drive and competently managed the offense. Wentz also targeted rookie Jahan Dotson, though the pass fell incomplete. Perhaps most importantly, Wentz didn't turn the ball over as he prepares to be the Commanders' Week 1 starter.
Steelers QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Ready to Move Up Depth Chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie showed exactly why he was a first-round pick.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue
Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
CBS Sports
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
Bucs wideouts competing for final spots provide ‘a lot of good film’ vs. Dolphins
TAMPA — Tyler Johnson’s training camp has already featured compliments from head coach Todd Bowles and No. 1 receiver Mike Evans. And his six-catch, 73-yard performance in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Dolphins continued a push for one of the team’s final wideout spots. Johnson...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Plays two series Saturday
Mills completed all three of his pass attempts for 14 total yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints. Mills failed to guide the Texans' first-team offense to a single first down throughout his only two series at the helm Saturday, but he also was without his No. 1 wide receiver in Brandin Cooks. Mills figures to see a bit more playing time in the team's second preseason contest against the Rams on Friday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: To miss 1-to-2 weeks
Coach John Harbaugh said Proche wasn't available for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans due to a soft-tissue injury that will sideline the wide receiver 1-to-2 weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's not going to be too long," Harbaugh added. If the given timetable surpasses the two-week mark, Proche...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Tosses TD in preseason opener
Taylor completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. He also rushed once for two yards. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb also logged time behind center in the contest, but Taylor saw the most action...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Blake Bell: Injures hip
Bell (hip) was carted off during Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears and is questionable to return, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The backup tight end was pushing to be involved more in the offense after consecutive seasons under 400 offensive snaps. Noah Gray and Jody Fortson should see more playing time in Bell's absence.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Trill Williams: Carted to locker room
Williams was carted to Miami's locker room after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Wolfe also reports that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said postgame that there was concern regarding one of Williams' lower extremities and that the team would learn more about his status Sunday. The second-year cornerback out of Syracuse appeared to go be in significant pain as he held his left leg after going down during Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, according to Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. Williams played just one game as an undrafted rookie last season, but he had apparently put together a solid overall performance while competing for a depth role in Miami's secondary this offseason.
