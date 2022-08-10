ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga gets hit in the head with a flying object and carries on performing

By Tom Murray
Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a fan-thrown object during a recent performance – but it didn’t stop her singing.

Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been performing on her Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour.

Last weekend, a fan shared a clip from the tour on Twitter, which showed Gaga being hit in the head with something thrown from the crowd.

They captioned the clip: “How do some fans think this is okay... this is so dangerous and sad. :(”

Many commenters were quick to point out that the object appeared to be a Dr Simi plush toy. In Mexico, it has recently become a tradition to throw these toys (a character inspired by the famous actor Joaquín Pardavé and created by Victor González Torres) at artists as a gesture of appreciation, according to Kjovi .

The fan who posted the video replied to one person who pointed out the tradition, stating: “I really do understand how that could be true, and again I would never judge an entire country from something like this, but she made it clear we weren’t invited to have physical contact/gift giving during this tour so even if it landed nicely it still would’ve been wrong.”

Gaga recently went viral during the tour after an invisible “forcefield” appeared to stop an object from hitting her after it was thrown from the crowd. The video shows what appears to be a plastic bag thrown from the crowd, which suddenly stops short of the stage.

“CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video,” joked the original poster of the video alongside the clip, which has since been watched 4.5 million times.

In his four-star review for The Independent , Mark Beaumont wrote of the London leg of the Chromatica Ball tour: “It’s fair to say the queen of the freaks is back, and still unforgettable.”

Last week, the singer confirmed her casting in the Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux.

The 2019 film Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Hildur Guðnadóttir winning for Original Music Score and Joaquin Phoenix taking home the award for Best Actor.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on 4 October 2024.

