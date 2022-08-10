ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian security services raid former state TV journalist’s house over Ukraine war criticism

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
 3 days ago

The home of a former Russian state TV journalist was raided by the authorities on Wednesday over her criticism of Vladimir Putin ’s invasion of Ukraine , her lawyer has said.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked until March as a producer for the Kremlin -funded Channel One, is currently facing criminal charges for her opposition to the war, according to her representative Dmitry Zakhvatov.

If she is convicted under a new law which criminalises speaking out against Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the 44-year-old could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Mr Zakhvatov told the independent news website Meduza that he believes the case is connected to a protest Ms Ovsyannikova staged last month, in which she carried a sign calling Putin a “killer” and his troops “fascists”.

She first made international headlines when she interrupted an evening news broadcast on 14 March, holding a poster which read “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here”.

Ms Ovsyannikova initially fled to Germany, before returning to Russia so that she could fight a parental custody battle.

The journalist received a 30,000 roubles (£400) fine for her first public protest, and has subsequently received further penalties for her anti-war campaigning.

The mother-of-two was recently given a 40,000-rouble (£533) fine for a social media post about the Russian army, Mr Zakhvatov said.

“I go to the courts like I go to work,” Ms Ovsyannikova said earlier this week.

“I could not express my gratitude to Putin on behalf of 30 million Russians who live in the 21st century without sewers and warm toilets,” she added.

The legal aid group Net Freedom estimates that there are currently 79 criminal cases like Mr Ovsyannikova’s going through the Russian courts.

The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
