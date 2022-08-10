ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Deputy shot in Caswell County, barricaded subject arrested after standoff

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Caswell County Deputy has been shot, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.

According to Sgt. Greg Ingram, Deputy Aaron Tyndall was serving a warrant for a domestic violence protection order and was shot multiple times. He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Duke Hospital.

Tyndall was shot in the upper side of his shoulder and lower part of his back. He is responsive and alert. He has served with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office for over three years.

The situation prolonged for several hours as the suspect barricaded himself inside of the home after the shooting.

A family was inside of the home with the suspect when the barricade began but was able to get out safely.

The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at the Caswell County Jail.

The weapon investigators believe was used to shoot Tyndall was recovered, Sgt. Ingram says there could be more weapons in the home.

This is a developing story.

