The Rock is accused of quoting Andrew Tate in Instagram video

By Breanna Robinson
 3 days ago

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson is under fire after apparently quoting former professional kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate .

On Sunday (7 August), Tate took to his official Instagram to share a video of the former WWE star, now renowned actor quoting his sentiments.

"I heard this quote the other day that I want to share with you guys," Johnson said in the video .

He then paraphrased the following: "The person who goes to the gym every single day regardless of how they feel will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym."

The video then jumpcut to Tate expressing the same thing with the exception of using "man" instead of "they."

"Isn't it interesting how winners always understand each other?" Tate's video caption read.

People on social media believed it was a loss for the wrestler turned actor to recite a quote from someone considered to have some pretty controversial viewpoints.

One person on Instagram wrote: "Rare rock (loss)."

"How has no one seen his misogynistic videos spreading hate and promoting rape culture?! Telling men to choke, beat and rape their girlfriends if they 'fall out of line. Comments on here such as 'he's the best thing to happen in society' wtf is wrong with the world," another added, calling out Tate.

A third who was taken aback by this video wrote: "Haha. This is wild."

Other people on Twitter said similar things about the video, with one writing: "I just saw an Instagram post where you quote Andrew Tate… sorry my friend, but your movies are no longer welcome here. That man is a threat to women."

Indy100 reached out to Tate for comment.

This wouldn't be the first time that Johnson received some fan backlash for showing some sort of support for someone controversial.

In February, he sent a message of praise to Joe Rogan after he faced backlash for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the virus on his Spotify podcast.

When Rogan addressed the controversy , he noted that he backed Spotify's decision to add disclaimers on specific episodes.

He also stated that he would always book guests with diverse opinions.

Commenting on the post at the time, Johnson wrote: "Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

Indy100

Brooklyn Beckham seems to think he invented double-barreled surnames

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is facing mockery from people online after claiming he and his wife decided to combine their last names to "start a new thing". Back in April, Peltz-Beckham married Nicole Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. Initially, when the two announced they had combined last names fans found it endearing. But that feeling has seemingly changed after recent interview with Variety. In the interview, Peltz-Beckham explained the two decided to combine names as a sign of their partnership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Simpsons is finally going to reveal how show predicts future

The moment has finally arrived - The Simpsons is going to reveal just how the show predicts the future.The show, which has been on for more than 30 years, was created by Matt Groening.The first episode aired on 17 December 1989, making it the longest-running US scripted primetime series.Now, it’s become the sort of thing where if the animated sitcom doesn’t predict the future, it’s a shock.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhether it’s predicting that former President Donald Trump would become the commander-in-chief or the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s writers seem to know a few secrets.In conversation with...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Newlyweds ask bridesmaid to be their girlfriend in wedding plot twist

Throuples, or three-person couples, are on the rise and one throuple is sharing their experience about how one of their bridesmaids became their girlfriend.On their shared Instagram and TikTok account, Tyler, Angel, and Sam document their experience as a throuple and have gained an audience of people interested in the life of a three-person couple. In a TikTok video, Angel explained she first met Sam in college and the two became best friends. Then Angel met Tyler on Tinder and the two began dating eventually getting engaged and married.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThree years into Angel and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Indy100

Chef grosses out people by cutting a salmon with his hand in hot tub

A chef has gone viral thanks to the unorthodox way he chose to peel a salmon filet from the fish's scales. You may have seen a video on the internet in the past few days of a fully clothed chef emerging from a hot tub, wiping the water away from his face and then using the same hand to effortlessly peel the scales of the salmon away from the fillet before then returning to the water. The video, which is set at night on a rooftop pool and is soundtracked by 'Dive In' by Trey Songz has racked up millions...
DALLAS, TX
Indy100

Louis Theroux and Jason Derulo rap in music video for viral hit Jiggle Jiggle

Louis Theroux and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg order McDonald’s at a “drive-Theroux” and rap alongside Jason Derulo in the official video for their viral hit, Jiggle Jiggle.A remix of Theroux and Dimoldenberg’s conversation, where she asks if he can recall any of a rap he learned while filming an episode of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends in 2000, became a popular dance trend on TikTok earlier this year.The video for the tune, released on Thursday evening, sees Theroux, Dimoldenberg and Derulo visit chicken shops and late-night diners across London.The song amassed over 70 million global streams from its appearance...
CELEBRITIES
