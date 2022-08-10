The Rock is accused of quoting Andrew Tate in Instagram video

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson is under fire after apparently quoting former professional kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate .

On Sunday (7 August), Tate took to his official Instagram to share a video of the former WWE star, now renowned actor quoting his sentiments.

"I heard this quote the other day that I want to share with you guys," Johnson said in the video .

He then paraphrased the following: "The person who goes to the gym every single day regardless of how they feel will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym."

The video then jumpcut to Tate expressing the same thing with the exception of using "man" instead of "they."

"Isn't it interesting how winners always understand each other?" Tate's video caption read.

People on social media believed it was a loss for the wrestler turned actor to recite a quote from someone considered to have some pretty controversial viewpoints.

One person on Instagram wrote: "Rare rock (loss)."

"How has no one seen his misogynistic videos spreading hate and promoting rape culture?! Telling men to choke, beat and rape their girlfriends if they 'fall out of line. Comments on here such as 'he's the best thing to happen in society' wtf is wrong with the world," another added, calling out Tate.

A third who was taken aback by this video wrote: "Haha. This is wild."

Other people on Twitter said similar things about the video, with one writing: "I just saw an Instagram post where you quote Andrew Tate… sorry my friend, but your movies are no longer welcome here. That man is a threat to women."

Indy100 reached out to Tate for comment.

This wouldn't be the first time that Johnson received some fan backlash for showing some sort of support for someone controversial.

In February, he sent a message of praise to Joe Rogan after he faced backlash for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the virus on his Spotify podcast.

When Rogan addressed the controversy , he noted that he backed Spotify's decision to add disclaimers on specific episodes.

He also stated that he would always book guests with diverse opinions.

Commenting on the post at the time, Johnson wrote: "Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you."

