Bean and Cheese Pupusa Recipe
½ head green cabbage, shredded (about 1 pound|450 grams) 5 cups|1180 ml pineapple, apple cider, or white vinegar, to cover. 2 cups|360 grams dried kidney beans, soaked overnight and drained. 10 tablespoons|145 grams unsalted butter. ½ white onion, finely chopped. 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin. kosher salt...
The Secret to Alton Brown’s Chicken Parm Is Literally In the Sauce
Find out how Alton Brown's sauce is what makes his chicken parm so special.
I threw out my old knife set for one really good chef's knife, and I have no regrets
At my colleague's urging, I bought Insider Review's highest recommended chef's knife and it has fully replaced my knife set.
I tried the pizza pasta dish that's taken over TikTok despite costing $30 to make. I may never be able to eat cheese again.
I'm French and the amount of cheese in this dish intrigued me, so i decided to buy all the ingredients to make it and see what the fuss is all about.
Copycat Little Caesars Crazy Bread Recipe
Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 8 to 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut the dough into 8 equal pieces. Lightly roll the dough so each one is shaped like a round breadstick. Place the breadstick pieces onto a baking...
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 6 tips for making the best grilled chicken.
As a restaurant cook, I've learned that using a marinade or brine and waiting to add sauce on the grill is essential for delicious grilled chicken.
Marcella Hazan's Pasta Sauce is Perfect for Summer
(Tomer Applebaum/Haertez.com) The recipe contains just four ingredients and is so easy to make that haute cuisine fans initially thought it was a hoax. Others deemed it "slightly eccentric." Then they tasted the rich, velvety sauce and knew it was anything but amateurish.
Ina Garten’s 5 Best Tomato Salads That Are Perfect for Hot Summer Days
Ina Garten makes a number of easy tomato salads perfect for the hot summer months. The 'Barefoot Contessa' star puts her fresh garden tomatoes front in center in simple recipes.
Giada De Laurentiis Once Said Her Crab Salad Napoleon Is ‘One of the Prettiest Dishes’ She’s Ever Made
Find out why Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis says her Crab Salad Napoleons with Fresh Pasta Recipe is ‘one of the prettiest dishes' she's ever made.
Create Zen Ambience In Your Yard With These Simple Elements
You don't need a complete renovation to make a big impact on the tranquility of your garden. Follow these tips and your space will transform before your eyes.
10 Giada De Laurentiis Pasta Recipes That Highlight All That Summer Produce
From a fresh pesto to a vegetable bolognese, here are our top Giada De Laurentiis pasta recipes to make with all that summer produce.
Giada De Laurentiis Proves Polenta Goes With Just About Any Meal
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis demystifies polenta's place in the kitchen with these creative and delicious ways to prepare the classic Italian dish.
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
12tomatoes.com
Caramelized Onion Spaghetti
When there’s nothing in the cupboard, you can probably still make this one. If you only have a few things on hand, it can be hard to scramble together a dinner on the fly. But, if you’ve got a few onions, a box of spaghetti, and some garlic you can make this caramelized onion spaghetti. The deep flavor comes from the onions which are properly caramelized before the pasta goes into the pan.
Simple pesto pasta salad recipe to make for any occasion
How to make fresh, homemade pesto for a simple pasta salad for any occasion.
ABC News
Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe
Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
Bon Appétit
Oniony Brothy Beans
Don’t be surprised that the humble onion builds the base for this incredibly flavorful broth. Onion wedges get seared on their flat sides, giving deep, savory allium notes before the pot gets deglazed with broth and seasoned rice vinegar, adding an acidic punch. Creamy beans and pearl onions soak up all the flavor as they cook. (We highly recommend a loaf of crusty bread to mop up all the goodness at the bottom of the bowl). White beans like cannellini work especially well here, but feel free to use whatever beans you have in your pantry. This is the perfect bowl to curl up on your couch with on a crisp fall evening.
Food Beast
Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal
For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
Inspired by a classic cocktail, these 3-ingredient chocolate cupcakes are unbelievably easy to make
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. May I confess something? I was skeptical. I'm a columnist who serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted...
The Daily South
Buttery Apple-Almond Cake
Everyone loves an impressive looking cake that is secretly very easy to make. This is one of those cakes. Simply combine the dry ingredients, whisk the eggs with the sugar and other remaining ingredients, then combine the two. Fold in some apples and arrange the rest on top, and all there's left to do is bake it. A dusting of powdered sugar is the finishing touch, although serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn't a bad idea either.
Vice
