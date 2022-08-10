ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Bean and Cheese Pupusa Recipe

½ head green cabbage, shredded (about 1 pound|450 grams) 5 cups|1180 ml pineapple, apple cider, or white vinegar, to cover. 2 cups|360 grams dried kidney beans, soaked overnight and drained. 10 tablespoons|145 grams unsalted butter. ½ white onion, finely chopped. 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin. kosher salt...
Guy Fieri
Wide Open Eats

Copycat Little Caesars Crazy Bread Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes | Cook Time: 8 to 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut the dough into 8 equal pieces. Lightly roll the dough so each one is shaped like a round breadstick. Place the breadstick pieces onto a baking...
Lori Lamothe

Marcella Hazan's Pasta Sauce is Perfect for Summer

(Tomer Applebaum/Haertez.com) The recipe contains just four ingredients and is so easy to make that haute cuisine fans initially thought it was a hoax. Others deemed it "slightly eccentric." Then they tasted the rich, velvety sauce and knew it was anything but amateurish.
The Daily South

Golden Delicious Sticky Buns

Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
12tomatoes.com

Caramelized Onion Spaghetti

When there’s nothing in the cupboard, you can probably still make this one. If you only have a few things on hand, it can be hard to scramble together a dinner on the fly. But, if you’ve got a few onions, a box of spaghetti, and some garlic you can make this caramelized onion spaghetti. The deep flavor comes from the onions which are properly caramelized before the pasta goes into the pan.
ABC News

Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe

Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
Bon Appétit

Oniony Brothy Beans

Don’t be surprised that the humble onion builds the base for this incredibly flavorful broth. Onion wedges get seared on their flat sides, giving deep, savory allium notes before the pot gets deglazed with broth and seasoned rice vinegar, adding an acidic punch. Creamy beans and pearl onions soak up all the flavor as they cook. (We highly recommend a loaf of crusty bread to mop up all the goodness at the bottom of the bowl). White beans like cannellini work especially well here, but feel free to use whatever beans you have in your pantry. This is the perfect bowl to curl up on your couch with on a crisp fall evening.
Food Beast

Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal

For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
The Daily South

Buttery Apple-Almond Cake

Everyone loves an impressive looking cake that is secretly very easy to make. This is one of those cakes. Simply combine the dry ingredients, whisk the eggs with the sugar and other remaining ingredients, then combine the two. Fold in some apples and arrange the rest on top, and all there's left to do is bake it. A dusting of powdered sugar is the finishing touch, although serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn't a bad idea either.
Vice

