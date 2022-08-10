ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Taylor Armstrong Stopped Watching Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills After Kyle Richards And Lisa Vanderpump Ended Their Friendship

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3vhg_0hBwSu1J00

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club rebooted two of its cast members’ careers. Tamra Judge was asked to return to Real Housewives of Orange County , and I’m happy about it. She is a supreme pot stirrer , and RHOC needs her.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong were involved in several squabbles during RHUGT . Taylor was impressive enough to snag a Friend of the Housewives role on RHOC .

Bravo shared the news on Instagram that Taylor is officially the first Housewife to change cities. “We’ve had ENOUGH of not having Taylor Armstrong on our screens… she is officially joining the cast of #RHOC for Season 17 as a friend-of!”

Taylor’s time on RHOBH was fraught with drama. She was in an abusive marriage with her husband, Russell Armstrong . Tragically, Russell committed suicide . While Wendy Williams exposed Russell’s abuse , co-star Camille Grammer was the first cast member to mention it in front of the Bravo cameras .

Thankfully, Taylor’s life is much better these days. In 2014, she tied the knot with her former attorney, John Bluher .

According to E! News , Taylor revealed why she had to stop watching RHOBH on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Taylor is still friends with both Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump .

“I do not watch the Housewives shows and not because I don’t think they’re great, but it’s truly, it’s so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like and it almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show,” Taylor explained.

Taylor knew that the puppy gate scandal , which played out during Season 9, would result in the end of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship . Lisa also ended her relationship with PK Kemsley and his wife, Dorit Kemsley ,over the drama. Lisa didn’t attend the reunion and quit the show.

Taylor shared that she was “just waiting for that to blow up eventually, and it would have been just way too painful for me to watch.”

She continued, “I care for both of them and when they’re together and things are good, they’re absolutely hysterical…But you know, it’s hard to have two queens.”

When she was quizzed about whether she would ever try to plan a meeting for her two friends, Taylor called the prospect “terrifying.”

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Whether She Would Film For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Now That She Is Friends With Garcelle Beauvais

Taylor added, “Part of me likes it. I would say, sometimes we say on TV, the producer in me thinks it’s a great idea. The human being in me finds it terrifying.”

Taylor knows that both ladies would be angry about a secret meeting, but Taylor is more concerned about how Lisa would react. Me, too! “I don’t know that I would push her buttons as much as I could probably push Kyle’s a little bit more,” Taylor said.

These days, Kyle and Lisa are still throwing jabs at one another. After their scary home invasion , Dorit claimed that Lisa never contacted them . “Fact…I reached out…they didn’t reply,” Lisa tweeted . In another tweet, Lisa showed a screenshot of her message to PK .

Kyle had to comment on the controversy. “Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know. I mean, who am I inclined to believe?” Kyle remarked. “Obviously Dorit and PK .”

Good luck planning that reunion, Taylor . You will need it!

TELL US- WILL LISA AND KYLE EVER RECONCILE? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT TAYLOR JOINING RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

The post Taylor Armstrong Stopped Watching Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills After Kyle Richards And Lisa Vanderpump Ended Their Friendship appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Reality Tea

Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator

It’s been on for twelve seasons, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a reigning original cast member.  After the departure of Lisa Vanderpump, the true queen of the series, Kyle Richards is the last one standing. Season 12 is well under way, and the mother of four seems determined to take on a […] The post Sheree Zampino Thinks Kyle Richards Needs To Sit Down And Stop Acting Like A Moderator appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Camille Grammer
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Teddi Mellencamp Was ‘Not Surprised’ Vicki Gunvalson Wasn’t Asked Back on ‘RHOC’: ‘She’s A Lot’

Casting comments. After Teddi Mellencamp’s friend Tamra Judge, announced she was returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Teddi was concerned for how OC alum Vicki Gunvalson would feel about the news. “I can't imagine [how she’s taking it],” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, said during an exclusive interview with […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Real Housewives Of#Rhoc#Rhobh
Page Six

Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce

Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique.  Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Is Looking For Another Housewife To Do Real Housewives Of Orange County Recaps Since Tamra Judge Is Back On The Next Season

Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, Tamra Judge is gearing up for her big return to Real Housewives of Orange County. There is only one little problem. She currently hosts a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, which covers all things Real Housewives. The two (then former) Housewives launched Two T’s In A Pod back in 2021, and it has steadily become a popular source of Housewives chatter and gossip.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy