One stabbed at QT in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 10:45 a.m. to an assault in process with weapons at QT located at 525 S. Academy Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim with a stab wound to the chest. They were taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect was located nearby.

This incident remains under investigation.

