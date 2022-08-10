ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Wayland, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Bentley Township, MI
Wayland, MI
Lifestyle
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Signage#Yankee#Advertising#Food Drink#The Salsa Por Favor#Mexican
townbroadcast.com

‘Movies After Dark series attracts City Park crowds

The “Movies After Dark” summer series, sponsored by the Main Street program and New Life Church, has attracted solid crowds of children and their parents to the City Park in Wayland Thursday evenings. The next film will be “The Bad Guys” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Kids’ activities and food and refreshments can be purchased at the park.
WAYLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Up North Voice

Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing

Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes From Lowell: 2022 Kent County Youth Fair Edition

It’s that time of year again. The Kent County Youth Fair has rolled into town and set up at the City of Lowell’s Recreation Park — aka the fairgrounds — for a week of fun. We stopped by yesterday, and there is still time for you to make a visit today or tomorrow. The fair runs through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Animals will begin to be released at 5pm on Saturday, but carnival rides will continue on into the evening.
LOWELL, MI
southcountynews.org

Vicksburg considers parade candy pickup

Vicksburg officials recently considered asking for a deposit from parade organizers to ensure the procession route is cleared of candy and litter afterwards. After discussion, council members took no action on the matter. Village Manager Jim Mallery later noted that the council already has a “no candy” rule in place...
VICKSBURG, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County

There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy