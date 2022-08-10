Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
National potato shortage causing price hikes, supply issues for local restaurants
MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's a national potato shortage spiraling out of Idaho. Yes, you heard that right - a potato shortage - so if haven't noticed fewer potatoes in your grocery store yet, you probably will soon. But that's not all, a lakeshore restaurant has had to cut down...
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
townbroadcast.com
‘Movies After Dark series attracts City Park crowds
The “Movies After Dark” summer series, sponsored by the Main Street program and New Life Church, has attracted solid crowds of children and their parents to the City Park in Wayland Thursday evenings. The next film will be “The Bad Guys” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Kids’ activities and food and refreshments can be purchased at the park.
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Up North Voice
Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing
Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
lowellsfirstlook.com
Scenes From Lowell: 2022 Kent County Youth Fair Edition
It’s that time of year again. The Kent County Youth Fair has rolled into town and set up at the City of Lowell’s Recreation Park — aka the fairgrounds — for a week of fun. We stopped by yesterday, and there is still time for you to make a visit today or tomorrow. The fair runs through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Animals will begin to be released at 5pm on Saturday, but carnival rides will continue on into the evening.
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg considers parade candy pickup
Vicksburg officials recently considered asking for a deposit from parade organizers to ensure the procession route is cleared of candy and litter afterwards. After discussion, council members took no action on the matter. Village Manager Jim Mallery later noted that the council already has a “no candy” rule in place...
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
