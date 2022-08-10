RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO