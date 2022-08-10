Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic signal at Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive to be activated Monday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be activating a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive on Monday before the morning commute. The area has seen periodic daytime lane and shoulder closures since June as the signal was installed. The new signal will...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon. The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting. They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election,...
KOLO TV Reno
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak “thankful” for passing of Inflation Reduction Act
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he’s thankful for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the House Friday. The bill includes $369 billion in climate related funding, $64 billion towards extending the ACA, and $4 billion for drought relief. In his statement, he said:
KOLO TV Reno
GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office. Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation. In a statement, Marchant said...
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas police find second body in flood wash near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon located a second body in a flood wash near the Strip. Authorities said the body of a male victim was located while they were removing excessive debris from the flood channel. The individual was removed from the debris and transferred to the coroner’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
RTC seeks community input on Arlington Avenue Bridges project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are coming to the Arlington Avenue Bridges in downtown Reno. They cross the Truckee River and the surrounding area of Wingfield Park. NDOT has categorized the two bridges as structurally deficient. They will be replaced to improve safety, increase access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.
KOLO TV Reno
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy watching a variety of dance creations outdoors this summer. The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new free festival in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada that the whole family can enjoy. Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day event.
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A quiet August weekend and a good time to get outside. Seasonably warm temperatures and breezes Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms come to Mono and Mineral counties on Monday. Reno’s best chance for storms comes Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding
MARKLEEVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The U.S. Post Office in Markleeville has reopened its doors after the area was hit by flooding last week. The flooding came from heavy rains that hit the area following a fire in the mountains that surround the small California town. Highway 89 is still closed...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
KOLO TV Reno
Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
KOLO TV Reno
Check With Utilities Before Digging
After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two LVMPD officers are recovering from injuries after a carjacking turned into a police pursuit,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the suspect who...
Comments / 0