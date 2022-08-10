Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You’ve been taking your painkillers all wrong – simple trick makes them work faster
IF you're in pain, then you might be rushing to find a pill to pop. But experts have warned that the way you take painkillers could be having an impact on how fast your discomfort is banished. Medics in the US said that the way you're positioned could be the...
We Asked Parents With Migraine to Share Their Best Tips for Coping
Parenting can be a headache for anyone. But parenting with migraine can be a challenge like no other. There’s the practical matter, of course: For people with migraine shrieks from a toddler, a shattered sleep schedule from an infant, or an argument with a teen that doesn’t seem to understand the word curfew aren’t just small annoyances. Loud sounds, lack of sleep, and stress can trigger a seriously limiting migraine attack that lingers for days.
10 Ways to Make Your Hot Workout Feel Less Awful
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One scorching summer day leading up to the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Phoenix-based triathlete. had a hard, fast interval running workout on the...
I’m a Dietitian and It’s Time to Stop Pathologizing ‘Emotional Eating’
To say that the term “emotional eating” has a bad rap is an understatement. Diet culture has long gone out of its way to convince us that food is the absolute last thing we should turn to in times of stress or sadness. How many times have you read that if you feel like eating a cookie after a bad day, taking a warm bath and doing some deep breathing is a “healthier” choice? Or that if you’re stressed and feeling snack-y, you should drink a few glasses of water instead? I know I’ve seen and heard that stuff more times than I can count.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The CDC Issued a Health Alert About Parechovirus in Babies—Here’s What You Need to Know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory notifying health care providers that parechovirus is currently circulating in the U.S. Since May 2022, the organization has received reports from health care providers in “multiple states” of parechovirus infections in newborns and young babies.
How to Embrace ‘Dopamine Dressing’ and Shop Your Own Closet
The last couple of years have been a lot to deal with, so we don’t blame you if you’re not feeling particularly cheerful lately. There’s a barrage of not-so-great news to absorb on the daily, so it’s understandable if you’re clinging on to anything that fuels a bit of joy right now, whether that be your daily walk, your morning coffee ritual, or wearing an outfit that makes you feel freaking fantastic. Enter: dopamine dressing, which has been all over social media lately.
Banana Boat Spray Sunscreen Recalled Due to Traces of Cancer-Causing Chemical
Three batches of a Banana Boat sunscreen have been voluntarily recalled because they contain trace levels of a carcinogen called benzene, according to a statement from Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Banana Boat products. The product is called Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 and is packaged in an aerosol can. Benzene is a chemical created through both human activities (such as secondhand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions) and natural processes (such as forest fires), per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Ashton Kutcher Says an Autoimmune Disorder Left Him Temporarily Unable to See or Hear
Ashton Kutcher has spoken out about a health scare that left him feeling “lucky to be alive.” The 44-year-old actor shared the details of his condition in an unreleased episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, a sneak peek of which was shared by Access Hollywood. In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Should Send That ‘Just Saying Hi’ Text to Your Friend
If you’re like me (a human being struggling to keep up with today’s overwhelming communication demands), you’ve probably had this conversation with yourself after thinking about a friend you haven’t talked to in a while: “Should I send them a text just to say hi? Should I wait until I have something interesting to share? But it’s also been so long—maybe it’ll be awkward, or they’ll feel obligated to answer, or they hate me for being a horrible friend/person and they’ve blocked me by now.” (I hope, for your sake, that last one is more of a me thing.)
What Is Legionnaires’ Disease? What to Know About the Napa County Outbreak
One person has died and 11 others were hospitalized due to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Napa County, California, according to a statement from the county released August 3. The 12 people—all Napa County residents—have been diagnosed since July 11, and three are still hospitalized, the statement said.
KN95 Face Mask Review: Vida Masks Are the Best I’ve Found in 2022
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a commerce editor at a health brand during a pandemic, I’m often asked about the best high-filtration face masks, and in this KN95 face mask review, you’ll find out why the Vida face mask is a standout. I’ve tested and vetted, and the Vida KN95 face mask has proven to be comfy, colorful, made of high-quality materials, and one of the most sustainable I’ve worn.
It’s Not Just You: Extreme Heat Is Making All of Us Really Cranky
At this point it may be easier to count how many regions across the United States are not experiencing major heat waves this summer. Austin, which is hot in any given year, has been breaking temperature records over and over again. The heat wave roiling through the northeast is set to break record-high temps in Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. On July 6 The New York Times reported that somewhere around 70 million people in the U.S. were under heat advisories or warnings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts Say Abortion Bans May Have Devastating Effects on Miscarriage Care
There are countless devastating effects that can and will result from the fall of Roe v. Wade, but one emergent and chilling consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision is how abortion bans may influence the crucial treatment of miscarriages. By definition, a miscarriage—known as a spontaneous abortion—is a nonviable...
How Long Does the Polio Vaccine Last? What to Know After the Recent Case in New York.
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is urging all New Yorkers to get the polio vaccine, if they haven’t done so already, following a case of polio last month in Rockland County, according to a statement released August 1. Polio, caused by poliovirus, is a potentially life-threatening...
How Ashley Tisdale Manages the Anxiety That Keeps Her Up at Night
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our Sleeping With… series, we ask people from different career paths, backgrounds, and stages of life how they make sleep magic happen.
How to Avoid Ticks When Running or Hiking Outdoors, According to Experts
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A clear mind, greater strength and endurance, a sense of wonder toward the world around you—there’s so much to be gained from taking your workout out in nature. What you don’t want to bring home from your adventures is Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, or any other tick-borne illness.
Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Mattress Review 2022: It’s Like Sleeping on a Cloud
Sleep is one of the most important things to me and probably most people. If I don’t have a good night’s sleep it can ruin my entire day. When it comes to the best mattress for my sleep I need it to be a soft mattress. I can’t sleep on medium or firm mattresses (trust me, I’ve tried). My family refers to me as The Princess and the Pea because I can feel everything around me and it causes me to wake up through the night. I’m also a very hot sleeper. I keep my apartment at a cool 65 every night with an overhead fan constantly moving. The worst feeling in the world is being hot while you sleep. When I was asked to test the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid soft and cooling mattress—it was a match made in heaven! I jumped at the chance to test it and now you can read the full review to see if it’s for you.
What Is Brown Noise and Can It Really Help People With ADHD Focus?
Every morning, within the first five minutes after I sit down to work, I place my head in a giant wind tunnel that magically muffles all of my intrusive thoughts. Or at least that’s what it feels like as soon as I hit play on my current top track: A sweet, eight-hour YouTube loop of brown noise.
Helix Plus Mattress Review 2022: It’s Made with Larger Bodies in Mind
Before testing the Helix Plus Mattress, I was not aware that mattress brands considered larger bodies in their construction. So when I had the chance to test a new mattress designed for larger bodies, I jumped at the opportunity. Now that I’ve slept on it for two months, I don’t think I’ll settle for less. Read on for our full Helix Mattress Plus review. While testing, I followed the mattress review criteria made by SELF’s panel of sleep experts.
Eight Sleep Pod 2 Pro Cover Review 2022: Temperature-Controlled Mattress Topper for Sweaty Sleepers
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One of my biggest barriers when it comes to getting a good night's sleep is sweat. Summer and winter, I wake coated in sweat, comforter kicked off (and sometimes pajamas too). It's a gross feeling, and one that no magical sheet set, be they linen or percale, can shake. I didn't think there was a solution to this night sweats problem until my friend recommended the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover. The company sent me its Cover to review (and included its 8+ Pro membership as well). Here's my full Eight Sleep Pod review.
SELF
New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0