Sleep is one of the most important things to me and probably most people. If I don’t have a good night’s sleep it can ruin my entire day. When it comes to the best mattress for my sleep I need it to be a soft mattress. I can’t sleep on medium or firm mattresses (trust me, I’ve tried). My family refers to me as The Princess and the Pea because I can feel everything around me and it causes me to wake up through the night. I’m also a very hot sleeper. I keep my apartment at a cool 65 every night with an overhead fan constantly moving. The worst feeling in the world is being hot while you sleep. When I was asked to test the Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid soft and cooling mattress—it was a match made in heaven! I jumped at the chance to test it and now you can read the full review to see if it’s for you.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO