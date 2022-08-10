Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Fall Semester Registration Opens at Founders Hall
Founders Hall’s fall semester begins September 12, 2022 with registration for classes due August 30th at 4:30. Old favorites like oil painting return, as well as language and music classes. Members can take advantage of the hobby and sport program which features card games and team sports. A variety of academic programs offer an opportunity to learn about new subjects or delve into topics that have always seemed interesting such as genealogy or film.
hamlethub.com
New Paradigm Theatre collaborates with youth from City Lights in Bridgeport for their upcoming 2022 summer production of “The Little Mermaid”
The New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a renowned non-profit theatre that promotes social responsibility through the arts, will be collaborating with City Lights in Bridgeport as part of their upcoming summer production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”. City Lights in Bridgeport, is a nonprofit organization that produces the Bridgeport...
hamlethub.com
Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
hamlethub.com
Wilton Teen Library Council is seeking new members this school year
The Wilton Teen Library Council is seeking new members this school year!. Help librarians choose materials and plan programs, get volunteer experience, and have fun at the library!. All students in Grades 6-12 are welcome to apply. Click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Ribbon Cutting Unveils Norwalk's Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden
Yesterday, Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Suzanne Piacentini, HUD, Field Office Director and community members joined the Norwalk Housing Authority for a ribbon cutting of the Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden. This beautiful community garden will be maintained by K-5 students, who are learning about...
hamlethub.com
Folks on Spokes Ride & Step Forward Walk for Mental Health in Milford
Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 7:30 am to 1 pm at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages...
hamlethub.com
Wooster School Student Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. She...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Linda Raymond - William Raveis Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Linda Raymond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Poppin' Flavorz
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Poppin' Flavorz!
hamlethub.com
Upcoming Bus Orientation Dates for RPS Elementary School Students
Please take note of Ridgefield Public School's Bus Orientation dates for elementary school students. In her Mid-summer Letter to the school community, Ridgefield Public School Superintendent Dr. Susie DaSilva shared some summer news as well as the 2022-2023 School Calendar and school hours. * Parent Portal opens for class assignments...
hamlethub.com
Back to School Information for Wilton Public School Students
Back to School information for Wilton Public School students. Please note that school begins for students on Monday, August 29. You can view the 2022-2023 school calendar HERE. Parent Portal to open on August 17. As you know, Wilton Public Schools use PowerSchool as our District Student Information system. PowerSchool...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Parks & Rec August News: Concerts in the Park, Town Beach, Teen Bands and More!
Newtown Savings Bank Concerts in the Park series continues on Friday nights in August. * August 26 Dan’s Garage Classic Rock Jim Eagan Agency Matson Financial Advisors, Inc. V.2 Concerts in the Park – Teen Band Concert Series continues in August. Free admission, all ages welcome. Presented by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Board of Education Meeting 8/16/22
The Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:30pm at. Brewster Central School District Office, 30 Farm to Market, Brewster. Registration is not. required for in person attendance. Attendees will be expected to adhere to Board of Education. Policy 1510 Public Participation at...
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston
In This episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston at South Street Wildcats to remind parents to register their students for the upcoming school year by August 15th to start school on time. For more information, please visit https://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/ and the...
hamlethub.com
Shop LOCAL and Tax Free in Ridgefield August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week is Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27 - Shop RIDGEFIELD!. This year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday and includes clothing and footwear costing less than $100.
hamlethub.com
Free Rabies Vaccine for Westchester Pets on Saturday August 27th.
Westchester County residents can schedule free rabies vaccinations for their dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SPCA of Westchester, 590 North State Road, in Briarcliff Manor. Call 914-941-2896 x 110 for a required appointment. There will be no examinations. Cats...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Saltwater Sono
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Saltwater Sono!
hamlethub.com
ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations in New Milford
ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations. The application should be emailed to the Mayor's Office, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mailed to 10 Main Street, New Milford, CT 06776. Applications will be accepted until the funds are depleted.
hamlethub.com
Wiffle Ball Heats Up Ridgefield! Police Take On Boys & Girls Club Staff!
The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield was full of police activity today! Not to worry, it was all fun and games (Wiffle ball to be exact). Boys & Girls Club staff and summer camp counselors played their annual friendly (but competitive) game of Wiffle ball against the Ridgefield Police Department. With home-field advantage and the largest cheering section, The Boys and Girls Club had it going ON during the first few innings with Kyle Platt hitting two run home runs, Mike Flynn with two RBIs, and single homers by Jackson Sahl and Tim Cozens.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Travel Alert: Bennett's Farm Road Closure
The Bennett’s Farm Road culvert replacement project is underway and the detour and road closure will begin Friday, August 12, 2022. They anticipate the closure lasting to Friday, August 19, 2022. This closure is necessary to facilitate the removal of the existing piping to allow for the installation of the new culvert.
Comments / 0