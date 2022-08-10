Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
Fairfield man arrested in wake of fatal San Pablo hit-and-run crash
SAN PABLO -- A suspect was arrested in the wake of two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed a cyclist and injured a motorist early Saturday, police said.Anthony Greenwood, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested and will be booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.The case began at 3:46 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane on a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist, police said. The officers found a 57-year old man with severe injuries lying in the road.The officers...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (August 12, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one woman was pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 12. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear...
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor
WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Reopened] Fatal Crash Closes Hwy 20
A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Hwy 20 west of Williams after a Honda Fit hit a dump truck pulling a trailer head-on at approximately 6:41 a.m. The westbound lane is completely closed and the eastbound is partially blocked by the crash. Caltrans reports, “In Colusa County, Highway 20 Westbound, just West of Walnut Drive has lanes blocked due to a collision. There is no estimated time of opening and no detours have been provided.”
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
14 catalytic converters found after car chase in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officers found 14 catalytic converters in a suspect vehicle after a report of a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning in South San Francisco, police announced in a press release. Police responded to the reported theft around 2:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of Shannon Drive in the Westborough […]
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital […]
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
East Bay police 'detain' pair in 24 Hour Fitness shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Brentwood police have detained two people in connection deadly shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness early on Thursday. No arrests have been made after one person died and three others were injured.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
Police searching for suspect in Richmond District attack
Police are searching for a man who punched a woman multiple times on Wednesday, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
ksro.com
Suspect Arrested After Robbing a Santa Rosa Chase Bank
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Santa Rosa. Police say Sherilyn Hollingworth walked into the Chase Bank on Stony Point Road near State Highway 12 around 5 p.m. yesterday and handed the teller a note demanding money. Hollingworth took the cash and then allegedly swiped two Chase Bank water bottles on her way out the door. Police caught up to her on Stony Point near Occidental Road a short time later and arrested her. Police say the money and water bottles were both in her possession at the time of arrest.
