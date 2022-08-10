ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

KRON4 News

Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Road closure on San Pablo Avenue

SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield man arrested in wake of fatal San Pablo hit-and-run crash

SAN PABLO -- A suspect was arrested in the wake of two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed a cyclist and injured a motorist early Saturday, police said.Anthony Greenwood, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested and will be booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.The case began at 3:46 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane on a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist, police said. The officers found a 57-year old man with severe injuries lying in the road.The officers...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor

WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.  
WINDSOR, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Reopened] Fatal Crash Closes Hwy 20

A fatal crash is affecting traffic on Hwy 20 west of Williams after a Honda Fit hit a dump truck pulling a trailer head-on at approximately 6:41 a.m. The westbound lane is completely closed and the eastbound is partially blocked by the crash. Caltrans reports, “In Colusa County, Highway 20 Westbound, just West of Walnut Drive has lanes blocked due to a collision. There is no estimated time of opening and no detours have been provided.”
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages

RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.   Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead

SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspect Arrested After Robbing a Santa Rosa Chase Bank

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Santa Rosa. Police say Sherilyn Hollingworth walked into the Chase Bank on Stony Point Road near State Highway 12 around 5 p.m. yesterday and handed the teller a note demanding money. Hollingworth took the cash and then allegedly swiped two Chase Bank water bottles on her way out the door. Police caught up to her on Stony Point near Occidental Road a short time later and arrested her. Police say the money and water bottles were both in her possession at the time of arrest.
Community Policy