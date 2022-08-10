ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

VU pays homage to former mayor

A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process

PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
PARIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
wamwamfm.com

Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

August Oughtas event teaches community about gardening and nature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts are here to teach the community about nature and gardening!. The Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association is hosting the August Oughtas Gardening Seminar. Experts will be at the seminar speaking about a number of topics, from edible landscaping to how you should prepare your...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Indiana State University#Ucm#N Seventh St
WTHI

Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
CLINTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
CLINTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics

A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
vincennespbs.org

Illinois man arrested in Daviess County

A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy