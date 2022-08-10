Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Montessori Academy of Terre Haute meets children where they are - learn more here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The school has started for many Wabash Valley students, but one local academy wants you to know there's still time to register your child for the year!. The Montessori Academy of Terre Haute had an open house on Saturday. Its doors were open for anyone...
vincennespbs.org
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
WTHI
One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process
PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
WTHI
Van Buren Fire Department hosts open house to recruit more firefighters
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Van Buren Fire Department in Clay County hosted an open house on Saturday. This was all in an effort to recruit more volunteer firefighters and we've heard they've already had a few new applications submitted!. The open house included a bounce house, free food,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
"We knew we had to help" - Raising money for the Ryves Youth Center and for children experiencing homelessness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Ryves Youth Center is serving dozens of children in Terre Haute, including many who are experiencing homelessness. Now with the school year officially underway, the local community is making sure these kids can have the best possible year in school. According to the Indiana...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WTHI
August Oughtas event teaches community about gardening and nature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts are here to teach the community about nature and gardening!. The Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association is hosting the August Oughtas Gardening Seminar. Experts will be at the seminar speaking about a number of topics, from edible landscaping to how you should prepare your...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTHI
"You got to have dedication..." Van Buren Fire Department looking for more volunteers
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, nearly 70% of all firefighters are volunteers. But, the number has decreased over the years. Something one local fire department knows first hand. The Van Buren Fire Department serves about 37 square miles in Clay County. While it's an...
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners take steps to keep kids safe as school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be sunny and warm out, but it will not stay that way for the rest of the school year. Vigo County Commissioners have been working with local schools on keeping kids safe on the road during bad weather. Commissioners are getting bus...
WTHI
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes. "Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red." After tragedy struck,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
MyWabashValley.com
Little Italy Festival 2022 Re & Regina on Good Day Live!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The 2022 Little Italy Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2-5 in Clinton. This year’s festival Re & Regina stopped by Good Day Live to tell us about the changes, updates and events on tap for this year. Watch the attached interview and visit the festival page on Facebook for all of the information you need to enjoy Little Italy.
wamwamfm.com
Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics
A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
WTHI
Police investigate Thursday morning shooting at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute. Police say it happened just before 6:00 at 9th and Poplar Streets. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said the shooter took off before they arrived. The condition...
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Comments / 0