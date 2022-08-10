Read full article on original website
PA Lottery: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon
CENTER SQUARE, PA — If you’re a Pennsylvania Lottery player, check your tickets: the PA Lottery has announced that a winning Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in for the September 20, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The $100,000 winning ticket was sold by Wawa, 1015 Dekalb Pike,...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Camden County: Quick Food Mart, located at...
This Guy Just Won Maryland Lotto For Second Time In Two Months
A power line technician who won $18,000 playing the Maryland Lottery last month tried his luck again. This time around, Duane Ketterman won even bigger: The Delaware resident claimed a $30,785 Racetrax prize. “I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Duane told Lottery officials on Tuesday, referring to his...
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
3 Diners Worth Trying in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Some weekends call for slow, lazy mornings. And what's better than heading out for breakfast during the am, not having to cook for yourself? I've found three diners in Lancaster that are worth a visit this season. Some are very popular locally and tend to fill up quickly.
This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says
Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day
Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Stimulus Bill Gives New Jersey Renters and Homeowners One-Time Payments
Many residents are struggling to cope with inflation. And states are planning to help. Each program benefits different groups of citizens. This time the state relief will go to the renters and homeowners of New Jersey. The other resident's support program also focused on a specific group.
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem
Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Mega Millions ticket purchase leads to Massachusetts man winning $1 million in lottery instant ticket game
The decision that a Massachusetts man made after buying tickets for a big pot lottery drawing turned out to be a very lucrative one. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Sean Sullivan has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Drivers Will Encounter Road Closures, Detours and Delays in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 AM to...
