Montgomery County, PA

CBS Philly

Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#The Pennsylvania Lottery#Dekalb Pike#The Lottery Fund#Pennsylvanians
NJ.com

Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem

Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd

An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd.Image via Spring House Innovation Park. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA

