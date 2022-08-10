ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Speaks Out for Abortion Rights and Gay Marriage at Chromatica Ball

By Starr Bowenbank, Billboard
Lady Gaga is using her voice for the greater good. The pop star is currently on the North American leg of her Chromatica Ball, and used her tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Monday night to say a few choice words on abortion rights and gay marriage.

“I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it’s right!” the 13-time Grammy winner told her audience before launching into a stripped-back, piano rendition of her 2011 track “The Edge of Glory.” (The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 24 weeks.)

Gaga, a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, also used a portion of her set to air her worries about the government possibly interfering with gay marriage.

“This might not be the national anthem, but it’s our national anthem!” she exclaimed before performing her No. 1 smash “Born This Way.” She continued, “They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!”

Gaga is scheduled to bring her Chromatica Ball across the country, with the next stop at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The pop star has stops left in Boston, Chicago, Arlington and more before heading overseas for a pair of concert dates in Japan on Sept. 3-4.

This story originally posted on Billboard.com.

