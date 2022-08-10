ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
americanmilitarynews.com

US to hold war games with India near China’s border

The U.S. and India are set to hold joint military exercises just a few dozen miles from a disputed border region with China. On Thursday, Hindustan Times reported U.S. and Indian forces will hold the Yudh Abhyas or “War Practice” drills in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The drills will take place in mid-October.
TheStreet

Burger King Makes Either a Whopper of a Mistake, or Marketing Magic

Fast-food restaurants are known for stirring the pot and trying to interact humorously with their customers on social media. They want to capture both the Internet and consumers' attention, sometimes with interesting new side dishes (Burger King (RBI) with a truffle burger and cheesy tater tots) and sometimes with manufactured beefs with other fast food chains. (See Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report vs. McDonald's tit-for-tat here).
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Fox News

Ban Chinese Communist land purchases in US now

Unknown to most Americans, the Chinese Communist Party has been buying our farms, land and even our homes for decades. Why? So they can take our food, technology and other resources for themselves. What’s worse – it’s perfectly legal. That’s why I’ve introduced a bill to ban the Chinese Communists...
ZDNet

China calls out US semiconductor bill as anti-competitive

China's trade and commerce associations have described the US government's semiconductor bill as a barrier to global innovation and economic recovery. They further urge business communities to take measures to protect their interests and mitigate the impact of the new bill. Signed into law on Tuesday, the US Chips and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King franchisee Carrols sees its inflation problems easing

Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee in the Burger King system, on Thursday reported a net loss of $26.5 million, or 52 cents per share, more than twice the loss it reported in the same period a year ago even though its sales improved. The problem is inflation. Its wage...
nationalinterest.org

Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine

The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
