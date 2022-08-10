Read full article on original website
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
When You’re Not Following “ME”…
We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer
Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
EMT Classes Set For CB
An EMT course will begin this Saturday, the 6th, over at the Logan Health EMS Building in Cut Bank. The classes will run every OTHER weekend spread out over 16 weeks on Saturdays, & Sundays, from 8, to 4. Don't worry about a thing, the class WILL be available online if you cannot attend in person. NOW is a good time to reserve your spot by calling Darin L. Wynn at 450 8905, & working toward keeping others alive...
Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
Kenny Peterson of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. With travel back & forth out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a benefit has been scheduled for this afternoon (Saturday) & evening) at the Pavilion in Valier. A cornhole tourney begins at 3, & there'll be a free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches & salad at 6 this evening with a silent auction & pie auction too. An account is set up at Wells Fargo for monetary donations. We're all pulling for you, Kenny...
Tuesday Night’s FREE In Shelby
This coming Tuesday evening, 8/2, is National Night Out. Our local aw enforcement agencies, fire departments, search & rescue, & social service & other groups too will be visiting our community Tuesday night from 6, to 8, over in Aronow Park. They'll all be displaying their equipment & handing out information pertaining to their various programs. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up the chili on the platter & KSEN/K96's Mark Daniels will be on hand pounding the platters & bounding the sounds. Besides all that, Tuesday night's National Night Hour is FREE!
Pondera County Adopts BAN
The Pondera County Commissioners have now adopted a ban on open burning until current conditions change. ALL burning permits are suspended with NO open burning permitted in Pondera County. Campfires will be allowed ONLY in approved fire pits. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on & off, are used in an area that's bare & cleared of ALL overhead & surrounding flammable materials within 4 feet of the device. The bottom line here is, the public's reminded to use some good common sense when having a fire in an approved fire pit. Please make sure to have fire suppression measures available when having your outdoor activities. Don't worry about a thing...conditions WILL continue to be monitored on a daily basis & restrictions WILL be lifted when our fire officials declare it safe. KSEN/K96 FM will continue to keep you updated as conditions change, hopefully for the better...
We’re Under Red Flag Warning Until 9!
A Red Flag Warning now in effect until 9, o'clock, tonight (Tuesday.) The affected area incudes Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill & Blain Counties, Lewis & Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau & Fergus Counties & Central & Eastern Lewis & Clark National Forest area. Today's (Tuesday's) temperatures are predicted to be between 85, & 90, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. It goes without saying that any & all new fire starts could be difficult to contain. NO burning means permits & open campfires. Ceremonial fire MUST be attended to at all times. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please govern yourselves accordingly...
Conrad Cowboys Set For Missoula
The Conrad Cowboys 1st game of the season is 2 weeks from this weekend, when they travel over to Missoula. The Cowboys will play Missoula Loyola on Saturday night, the last Saturday of the month, the 27th. The Conrad boosters are ready go go too...the booster club meets this Monday evening, the 15th, at 6:30, at CHS. ALL parents are invited to attend. GO COWBOYS!
