Shelton, CT

Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say.

Fire officials the fire broke out in the 100 block of Center Street after 2 a.m.

Shelton fire official say a person on the second floor of the three-story building reported a fire alarm sounding with an odor of smoke.

Officials say a fire broke out on the first floor of the building which is occupied by Bar 140.

They say the bar has been closed for renovations since June and that the fire was contained to the dinning area where it started and quickly put out.

The owner of the bar tells News 12 "he's bummed" but he assures his patrons that the bar will still reopen, just a little behind schedule.

Officials say no occupants of the apartments were injured or displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

