Newman, CA

benitolink.com

Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA
Newman, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Newman, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Department short 100 officers, police association speaks out

STOCKTON — A fatal shooting outside of Sherwood mall in Stockton could have possibly been prevented if the Stockton Police Department was not short of 100 officers, according to the officer's union. "There is a direct correlation between the increase in crime, specifically violent crime, and uniformed officers on the street." The quote is one of several from the Stockton Police Officer's Association in the last two months, all focused on the department staffing shortages that have led to officers being overworked. Stockton has grown in population over the last decade. In 2021, U.S. census data reported the city's population was 292,262;...
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named

BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
FOX Reno

Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire

AMADOR COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in the city of Merced for suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in cooperation with the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer for suspicion of arson near Highway 88 and Dalton Road in Jackson on Aug. 7. Mincer was booked into the Merced County Jail.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
UNION CITY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants

At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate early morning shooting

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA

