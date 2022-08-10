Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
calmatters.network
Parole hearing next week for man convicted in 2011 of torturing teen in case with Pleasanton ties
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is urging community members to attend a court hearing next week in Sacramento that will determine if a man convicted in 2011 of torturing and beating a teenage boy in Tracy will be granted parole. Anthony Vincent Waiters, a former football coach...
benitolink.com
Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
actionnewsnow.com
DA, Tracy police fight against the parole of man convicted of child torture
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KCRA) -- A man convicted for the torture and imprisonment of a teenage boy in Tracy could soon be released after serving just a fraction of his life sentence. Anthony Waiters was granted parole in March, but the decision is not final and the San Joaquin...
Stockton Police Department short 100 officers, police association speaks out
STOCKTON — A fatal shooting outside of Sherwood mall in Stockton could have possibly been prevented if the Stockton Police Department was not short of 100 officers, according to the officer's union. "There is a direct correlation between the increase in crime, specifically violent crime, and uniformed officers on the street." The quote is one of several from the Stockton Police Officer's Association in the last two months, all focused on the department staffing shortages that have led to officers being overworked. Stockton has grown in population over the last decade. In 2021, U.S. census data reported the city's population was 292,262;...
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named
BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
FOX Reno
Man arrested for suspicion of arson in Amador County fire
AMADOR COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in the city of Merced for suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers in cooperation with the Merced Police Department, arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer for suspicion of arson near Highway 88 and Dalton Road in Jackson on Aug. 7. Mincer was booked into the Merced County Jail.
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday, police responded to a man who was bleeding from a stab wound in front of 16715 Monterey Road. Police were able to quickly identify two...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras County Superior Court sentences violent child molester to 325 years in prison
A paroled child molester who reoffended in Calaveras County has been sentenced to 325 years in prison for 16 felonies including rape, false imprisonment, and contacting a minor over the internet for the purpose of sexual abuse. Jessie Taylor White, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 2 by visiting Santa Clara...
turlockcitynews.com
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants
At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
