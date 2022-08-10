Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming

A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew.

Officials say the attack was not random and that an arrest is forthcoming.

The man was treated at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jonathan Grande at 203-797-4662 or to call the confidential tips line at 203-790-TIPS (8477).