ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzqUw_0hBwQ4Zi00

A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew.

Officials say the attack was not random and that an arrest is forthcoming.

The man was treated at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Jonathan Grande at 203-797-4662 or to call the confidential tips line at 203-790-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: 14-year-old arrested in killing of Bronx teen

Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of a Bronx teen. Police say the suspect is charged with murder, manslaughter and two weapons counts in the death of 14-year-old Jacob Borbin. Borbin was found shot near the intersection of East 194th...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop

State Police arrest two males on gun charges following a traffic stop. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:04 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 9W in Highland, NY, observed a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling westbound without a valid license plate. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Tashaun Simms, age 24 from St Helena Island and the passenger of the vehicle as Andre Crosby, age 19 from the city of Newburgh. During his investigation, the trooper learned that Simms was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. Simms was subsequently taken into custody. The passenger, Crosby had a suspended New York Driver’s Permit.
HIGHLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy