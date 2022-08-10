ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace

Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
Phys.org

Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs

A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org

Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia

New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How life on land learned to breathe

Scientists from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, together with collaborators from South Africa and the U.S., have revealed a new chapter in the history of the mammalian breastbone. Their study of a 260-million-year-old fossil shows that its breastbone was divided into a series of segments, like that of modern mammals. This discovery indicates that prerequisites of the mammalian way of walking and breathing were already present in some distantly related Permian ancestors.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?

In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
ENGINEERING
Reason.com

Could the Gender Pay Gap Actually Be A Sign That Women Prioritize Socially Valuable Careers?

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal published a report analyzing data from 1.7 million college graduates examining how the gender pay gap manifests itself in the first few years of college graduates' careers. They found that even for graduates with the same major, women often earned strikingly less than their male counterparts. For example, among Georgetown accounting majors, male graduates earned 55 percent more than female graduates just three years after graduation.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains

Whether you're booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what's known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field

On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
CHINA
Phys.org

Mature students in universities face three kinds of barriers. How to address them

Since the onset of the pandemic, many colleges and universities have reported record numbers of applications from mature students— adults who return to school on a part- or full-time basis while maintaining responsibilities like employment, family and other adult life responsibilities. Both students and post-secondary leaders cite the chance...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Researchers explore a new connection between topology and quantum entanglement

Topology and entanglement are two powerful principles for characterizing the structure of complex quantum states. In a new paper in the journal Physical Review X, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania establish a relationship between the two. "Our work ties two big ideas together," says Charles Kane, the Christopher H....
PHYSICS
Phys.org

In the future, Norwegian salmon can be fed with locally sourced ragworms

Researchers had the idea of feeding ragworms with locally-cultivated seaweeds. The results were as gold-edged as the worms themselves—a high-quality, locally-sourced and sustainable feed for farmed salmon. "Ragworms are an exciting new feed raw material that can help to reduce the sector's dependency on imported materials, thus making Norwegian...
GOLD
Phys.org

Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious

Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people's mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations.
ENVIRONMENT

