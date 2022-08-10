Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Schrödinger Was Wrong: New Research Overturns 100-Year-Old Understanding of Color Perception
A paradigm shift away from the 3D mathematical description developed by Schrödinger and others to describe how we see color could result in more vibrant computer displays, TVs, textiles, printed materials, and more. New research corrects a significant error in the 3D mathematical space developed by the Nobel Prize-winning...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
JOBS・
Upworthy
Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace
Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
Phys.org
Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs
A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
Phys.org
Another school has banned mobile phones, but research shows bans don't stop bullying or improve student grades
This week, one Sydney high school made headlines for banning mobile phones during school hours. Phones can come to school but must stay in locked pouches allowing teachers to "focus on educating students." This follows other recent phone bans at both public and private schools around Australia. In 2020, Victoria...
Phys.org
Snapper study finds three oceanic populations in Australia
New research on snapper has revealed that there are more genetically distinct populations in the western part of its Australian range than previously understood. The research, led by the Molecular Ecology Lab at Flinders University (MELFU) as well as government fisheries agencies, used a large genomic dataset of more than 10,000 DNA markers to uncover three different oceanic snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) populations between Shark Bay in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia.
Company Forcing Staff to Work in an Empty Office to Boost 'Culture' Slammed
"It's like they purposely want to make their employees miserable by making them come in" so the office they paid for is used, one Reddit user said.
Phys.org
How life on land learned to breathe
Scientists from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, together with collaborators from South Africa and the U.S., have revealed a new chapter in the history of the mammalian breastbone. Their study of a 260-million-year-old fossil shows that its breastbone was divided into a series of segments, like that of modern mammals. This discovery indicates that prerequisites of the mammalian way of walking and breathing were already present in some distantly related Permian ancestors.
Phys.org
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
Could the Gender Pay Gap Actually Be A Sign That Women Prioritize Socially Valuable Careers?
On Monday, The Wall Street Journal published a report analyzing data from 1.7 million college graduates examining how the gender pay gap manifests itself in the first few years of college graduates' careers. They found that even for graduates with the same major, women often earned strikingly less than their male counterparts. For example, among Georgetown accounting majors, male graduates earned 55 percent more than female graduates just three years after graduation.
Phys.org
What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains
Whether you're booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what's known as dynamic pricing. Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales.
Phys.org
China claims new world record for strongest steady magnetic field
On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, produced a steady field of 45.22 tesla (T), the highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet in the world. It broke the previous world record of 45 tesla created in 1999 by...
Phys.org
Newly identified fossil insect used 360-degree vision and sticky feet to find and snare its meals
With bulging eyes, an elongated mouth and feet that oozed resin, a fossil insect identified by Oregon State University research is so different from anything alive today that it needed to be placed in its own, extinct family. George Poinar Jr., professor emeritus in the OSU College of Science, named...
Phys.org
How monsoon winds impact climate change by transporting pollutants into the upper atmosphere
While the Asian monsoon brings rain that is vital for the agricultural economy of the vast region, it is also known to suck up into the upper atmosphere chemical pollutants that accelerate climate change. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the results of a US-led international project that seeks to confirm earlier...
Phys.org
How patterns in nature arise and inspire everything from scientific theory to biodegradable materials
Nature is full of patterns. Among them are tiling patterns, which mimic what you'd see on a tiled bathroom floor, characterized by both tiles and interfaces—such as grout—in between. In nature, a giraffe's coloring is an example of a tiling pattern. But what makes these natural patterns form?
Phys.org
Mature students in universities face three kinds of barriers. How to address them
Since the onset of the pandemic, many colleges and universities have reported record numbers of applications from mature students— adults who return to school on a part- or full-time basis while maintaining responsibilities like employment, family and other adult life responsibilities. Both students and post-secondary leaders cite the chance...
Phys.org
Researchers explore a new connection between topology and quantum entanglement
Topology and entanglement are two powerful principles for characterizing the structure of complex quantum states. In a new paper in the journal Physical Review X, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania establish a relationship between the two. "Our work ties two big ideas together," says Charles Kane, the Christopher H....
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
Phys.org
In the future, Norwegian salmon can be fed with locally sourced ragworms
Researchers had the idea of feeding ragworms with locally-cultivated seaweeds. The results were as gold-edged as the worms themselves—a high-quality, locally-sourced and sustainable feed for farmed salmon. "Ragworms are an exciting new feed raw material that can help to reduce the sector's dependency on imported materials, thus making Norwegian...
GOLD・
Phys.org
Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious
Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people's mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations.
