While candles are not “beauty” products per se, they are wonderful mood boosters – and when you are happy you look better. Fact. These pots of scented wax also hold the power to conjure up memories of far-flung places. So if you’re not going on holiday this year – or simply working from home – a candle can make your surroundings lovelier. Which, again, makes you happy. So how to choose? Fragrance is subjective, but those reminiscent of garden ingredients work well in summer. Good candles are pricey (as my husband once said, it’s like burning money). But you get what you pay for. Pricier candles are formulated with high-quality wax and real perfume oils. Very cheap candles tend to include a lot of chemicals, which is why they can be headache/nausea-inducing. For affordable luxe, try Beauty Pie. Mini candles from brands such as Trudon are also a smart buy. And if you do decide to splurge don’t burn your candle for more than a few hours at a time. Otherwise you’ll get to the end of the wick very quickly. Which would really be like burning money.

SHOPPING ・ 26 MINUTES AGO