Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
Returning talent ready to lead Muskegon in 2022
The Muskegon football program saw its 9-year district championship run end in 2021, but the Big Reds return a lot of talent this fall
MLive.com
‘Calm, cool and collected’ freshman QB ready to lead WMU football in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI – On a hot and humid day in September 2021, Jack Salopek fastened his chinstrap and made his unexpected college football debut in front of 40,000 fans at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. The freshman quarterback and Pittsburgh native led Western Michigan’s first drive of the second half,...
MLive.com
Grandville Calvin Christian graduate returns to coach Squires football team
It has been more than two decades since Steve VanDam graduated from Grandville Calvin Christian High School. VanDam is coming home now that he has been hired to coach the Squires’ varsity football team.
MLive.com
Otsego football searching for consistency heading into 2022 season
OTSEGO, MI – On paper, 2021 was Otsego’s worst season in 14 years, but the 1-8 record doesn’t tell the whole story for last season’s Bulldogs team. At least that’s how head coach John Kubiak sees it, and that’s why he’s hopeful the 2022 campaign will bring more wins for a program that has fallen on hard times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Nagle's Top Dog & Malt Shoppe
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe. Jeff Kuppler, owner of Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, poses for a portrait at 1210 S. Burdock Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Kalamazoo. Kuppler bought Nagle’s Top Dog from the original owner around 26 years ago.Get Photo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Up North Voice
Catching crappie at Fisherman’s Landing
Jessica Liddle of Muskegon, formerly of Roscommon, holds a crappie she caught at Fisherman’s Landing in early July. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
National bank invests in local emergency housing program
Retail banking company KeyBank is awarding a grant to a local nonprofit. KeyBank is investing $10,000 in Grand Rapids-based Mel Trotter Ministries to support Pathway Home, the nonprofit’s emergency shelter program. This grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, a giving campaign focused on affordable...
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
4 things to know about possibly closing school buildings in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over the next few years, Grand Rapids Public Schools may shutter some of its underutilized school buildings in an effort to right-size the district for a declining student population. GRPS enrollment has dropped nearly 30% over the last 14 years, following a statewide trend of...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Comments / 0