Pembroke Pines, FL

Police: Man exposed himself, touched child at Florida mall

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boca Raton man was arrested after allegedly exposing his genitals and touching a 10-year-old girl at a mall food court, according to a release from Pembroke Pines police .

Pembroke Pines police arrested Julian Todd Lambert, 42, on Tuesday after the family of a 10-year-old girl reported Lambert exposing his genitals and touching the girl on the buttocks as they stood nearby at the Pembroke Lakes Mall. Police said Lambert ran away when they family confronted him.

Police said they found Lambert on a nearby bus bench and arrested him. Lambert was booked into the Broward County Jail and charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

