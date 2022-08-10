ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mercedes driver's movements, mindset, medications at center of deadly crash probe

By Richard Winton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiZLF_0hBwPiZC00
CHP officers at the scene of the Windsor Hills crash. A Mercedes authorities say was driven by Nicole Lorraine Linton is in the background. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities investigating the crash in Windsor Hills that left five people dead are trying to sort out the actions and mindset of the nurse who prosecutors say plowed her Mercedes into the intersection.

Investigators are still trying to get a full account of what brought Nicole Lorraine Linton , 37, to the corner of Slauson and La Brea avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Linton, who has been charged with multiple counts of murder and vehicular homicide, was speeding more than 90 mph when she approached the busy intersection, authorities said.

The Mercedes does not appear to slow before running a red light shortly after 1:30 p.m. The light had been red for nine seconds before the car barreled through the intersection, slamming into multiple cars, prosecutors said.

Linton, whose permanent address is in Texas, had been working as a traveling nurse at a Kaiser hospital in West Los Angeles and lived near the healthcare facility off La Cienega Boulevard. Authorities believe she drove into Windsor Hills from the hospital but are not sure why she was driving so recklessly, sources told The Times.

It's about four miles between the hospital and the site of the deadly crash, and investigators are trying to determine whether Linton was working a shift around the time of Thursday's collision.

L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said there is no evidence of any alcohol use by Linton at this point.

On Monday in court, Linton’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked to continue her arraignment to October because he is reviewing her out-of-state history of “documented profound mental health issues.” Dhanidina did not elaborate on those issues but said the Windsor Hills crash could be linked to them.

Authorities are trying to determine whether Linton was supposed to be taking medications and if she was using them at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement sources who spoke anonymously because the investigation is ongoing.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol investigators. In addition to the fatalities, eight people were injured.

The impact of the fiery crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan ; her 11-month-old son , Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn child. Ryan was 8½ months pregnant when she was killed. The boy she was carrying had been named Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Two additional women killed in the crash have yet to be identified.

Linton was hospitalized with moderate injuries for several days before being taken into police custody.

Law enforcement sources say Linton was involved in 13 previous wrecks before Thursday's deadly crash.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 316

Susie Hansen
3d ago

If her mental issues were that “profound” why was she able to be a nurse? She could have killed a patient just as easily as she did all those people.

Reply(29)
260
Tony the Tiger
3d ago

is it just me. or are they trying to excuse why she did what she did. giving a reason??No matter what excuse she comes up with she deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Reply(21)
200
K V
3d ago

Why is it that mental health always a factor when someone kill a bunch of ppl? She was a nurse. You would think her employer would have first hand knowledge if that was the case…

Reply(9)
106
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halim Dhanidina
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
TRUCKEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Murder#Traffic Accident#Kaiser#The Times
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC San Diego

Authorities Ask for Help Finding Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the...
TRUCKEE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy