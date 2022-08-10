ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Henry, OH

NKY boys soccer round-up: Dixie Heights dominates Scott

For all but a few minutes at the most, the ball stayed at the feet of the Dixie Heights Colonels in this Kenton County non-region matchup against the Scott Eagles. This dominant ball-possession allowed Dixie Heights (2-0 overall) to put up 33 shots with 22 on goal to none for the Eagles (0-3). The Colonels scored four goals in each half in the convincing 8-0 victory.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Rebound goals propel Cooper boys soccer to road win

In a well-played non-region match-up, the team that cleared balls better left victorious. The Cooper Jaguars (1-0 overall) saw freshman Maddox Pemberton score two goals on rebounds helping the senior-laden Jaguars to a 4-1 win against the Simon Kenton Pioneers (0-2) to open their season at Chlorine Menefee Stadium. Cooper pulled away after leading 1-0 at halftime.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Newport Central Catholic High School hires Mark Watts as school’s new fastpitch softball coach

Newport Central Catholic announced its hiring of Mark Watts as its new Fastpitch Softball Coach. Watts has been involved in coaching baseball and softball in the Campbell County community for the past 24 years. His coaching experience includes two years with the NewCath Baseball program and eight years with the NewCath Freshman, JV, and Varsity softball teams (including the 2015 freshman team which had a perfect record). Watts returned as a Varsity Assistant Coach of the NCC softball team this past season.
NEWPORT, KY
Florence swept by Washington; Y’alls drop four straight

The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.
FLORENCE, KY
Insurance firm opens Covington office

Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
COVINGTON, KY
Voices of NKY: Rhys Watkins

Welcome to Voices of NKY, a weekly video series in which we talk to one person from Northern Kentucky to find out what makes them tick. This week, we meet Rhys Watkins, who lives and works in Newport. He owns Flow Koffee and Kombucha, which is the largest draft organic kombucha bar in the Cincinnati area, Watkins said.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
ERLANGER, KY
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY

