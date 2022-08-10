Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
NKY boys soccer round-up: Dixie Heights dominates Scott
For all but a few minutes at the most, the ball stayed at the feet of the Dixie Heights Colonels in this Kenton County non-region matchup against the Scott Eagles. This dominant ball-possession allowed Dixie Heights (2-0 overall) to put up 33 shots with 22 on goal to none for the Eagles (0-3). The Colonels scored four goals in each half in the convincing 8-0 victory.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Rebound goals propel Cooper boys soccer to road win
In a well-played non-region match-up, the team that cleared balls better left victorious. The Cooper Jaguars (1-0 overall) saw freshman Maddox Pemberton score two goals on rebounds helping the senior-laden Jaguars to a 4-1 win against the Simon Kenton Pioneers (0-2) to open their season at Chlorine Menefee Stadium. Cooper pulled away after leading 1-0 at halftime.
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
linknky.com
NewCath’s Breds with a head start in Class A football, new-look Brossart has something to prove
LINK nky’s preview of the NKY high school football season continues with this look at local Class 1A teams. Breds can throw it but moving on in Class A will come down to defense. Not a lot of mystery here in Class 1A here. Just start where 2021 left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport Central Catholic High School hires Mark Watts as school’s new fastpitch softball coach
Newport Central Catholic announced its hiring of Mark Watts as its new Fastpitch Softball Coach. Watts has been involved in coaching baseball and softball in the Campbell County community for the past 24 years. His coaching experience includes two years with the NewCath Baseball program and eight years with the NewCath Freshman, JV, and Varsity softball teams (including the 2015 freshman team which had a perfect record). Watts returned as a Varsity Assistant Coach of the NCC softball team this past season.
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats turn their attention to 3-star Brooklyn Hicks
Despite missing out on a couple of recent targets, the Bearcats are a finalist to land 2023 3-star point guard Brooklyn Hicks. The Washington native narrowed his list to seven schools on Wednesday night including Cincinnati, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, Saint Mary’s, UNLV and Washington State. Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats...
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Florence swept by Washington; Y’alls drop four straight
The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.
bcsnn.com
Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman
The University of Cincinnati football team has continued its famed toughness reputation into the 2022 season with Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker and Josh Whyle earning recognition on Bruce Feldman's "College Football Freaks" list. The two-decade tradition spotlights players who generated buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
linknky.com
Voices of NKY: Rhys Watkins
Welcome to Voices of NKY, a weekly video series in which we talk to one person from Northern Kentucky to find out what makes them tick. This week, we meet Rhys Watkins, who lives and works in Newport. He owns Flow Koffee and Kombucha, which is the largest draft organic kombucha bar in the Cincinnati area, Watkins said.
WLWT 5
Organizers looking for holder of winning lottery ticket sold in northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. — A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million. The winning Mega Millions number from the drawing were: 2 - 5 - 29 - 64...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket
ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
linknky.com
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
Comments / 0