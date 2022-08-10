ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie6XG_0hBwOXCW00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery.

The team announced Necas’ deal and Pacioretty’s injury Tuesday.

The contract will pay the 23-year-old Necas $2.5 million next season and $3.5 million for the 2023-24 season. That keeps the young forward with the franchise that picked him in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Necas is regarded as a key piece for the team’s future with speed and skill. But he was inconsistent last season while finishing with 14 goals and 26 assists, then couldn’t find the net in Carolina’s 14 playoff games.

“I’ve got to help the team more, got to produce way more,” Necas said in June after the Hurricanes’ second straight second-round playoff loss. “That’s what everyone kind of expects from me. I didn’t do it this year. so like I said it was disappointing for me.”

Still, Carolina is betting on Necas’ long-term potential.

“We’ve got to find a way to punch through (in the playoffs),” coach Rod Brind’Amour said in June, “and I think Marty obviously has the potential to help us do that.”

Necas, who was a restricted free agent, has 45 goals in 203 NHL games with Carolina.

The Hurricanes acquired the 33-year-old Pacioretty in July from Vegas for future considerations due to the Golden Knights’ salary-cap crunch. The six-time 30-goal scorer filled a need for a team looking for more output to a forward group led by young talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen.

The Hurricanes did not provide any details on how or when Pacioretty was hurt. Messages left with the team and Pacioretty’s agent were not immediately returned.

The Hurricanes have made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons after a nine-year drought, though have fallen in the second round in each of the past two seasons despite winning a division title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WNCT

NCDOT, Highway Patrol urge people to follow Move Over Law

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two state first responder professions are facing the same, major problem. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. But drivers aren’t always adhering to the law, and that can cause life-altering situations. “It’s just sad, because it’s totally preventable.” N.C. State […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Sebastian Aho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Carolina Hurricanes
WNCT

Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Panthers beat Commanders 23-21 as Mayfield, Darnold QB battle heats up

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Baker Mayfield got the start, but it was Sam Darnold who scored a touchdown in Saturday’s 23-21 preseason, comeback win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. Kicker Zane Gonzalez continued his stellar day knocking home a 41-yard, game-winning field goal with 24 seconds to go in the fourth […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

ENC sheriff’s offices react to recent string of deputies shot in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Thursday night deadly shooting in Wake County is the latest in a recent string of deputy-involved shootings across North Carolina. Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway Sheriff’s Offices in Eastern North Carolina are reacting to the news. “If you are in this profession, you […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy