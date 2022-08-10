A few months ago, I got a phone call from my mother, venting about her most recent Instacart order. I was on the edge of my seat waiting to hear what had happened to her. After she regained her composure, she recounted the events from the morning. A customer of hers had requested Phillips' Milk of Magnesia brand laxatives. My mom informed said customer that this specific brand was out of stock, and because they had no specific replacement request on the app, she directly asked them which brand they prefer. After waiting 15 minutes with no response, my mom crossed her fingers and chose MiraLAX. After checking out, packing the groceries, and delivering them to the correct address, my mom's extremely upset customer screamed at her from their doorstep, "YOU GOT THE WRONG LAXATIVE, B****!"

