Read full article on original website
Related
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Food & Wine
There's a Human Being on the Other Side of Your Instacart Order
A few months ago, I got a phone call from my mother, venting about her most recent Instacart order. I was on the edge of my seat waiting to hear what had happened to her. After she regained her composure, she recounted the events from the morning. A customer of hers had requested Phillips' Milk of Magnesia brand laxatives. My mom informed said customer that this specific brand was out of stock, and because they had no specific replacement request on the app, she directly asked them which brand they prefer. After waiting 15 minutes with no response, my mom crossed her fingers and chose MiraLAX. After checking out, packing the groceries, and delivering them to the correct address, my mom's extremely upset customer screamed at her from their doorstep, "YOU GOT THE WRONG LAXATIVE, B****!"
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island. In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.
MLB・
Comments / 0