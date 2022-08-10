ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

Improve Your Home’s Air Quality—and Save Up to Nearly 60 Percent—With These Top-Rated Bissell Air Purifiers

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whether you’re prone to allergies or just concerned about your overall health and wellness, air purifiers can be an essential item to have at home. The best models typically include a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which functions like a true workhorse, plucking out everything from pet dander to unwanted airborne pollutants like dust and smoke from what you’re breathing in, so you can finally let out a sigh of relief.
ELECTRONICS
People

A Set of Breathable Memory Foam Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon

If you've noticed that your bed pillows have gotten flatter (read: less comfortable), it's a great time to replace them with ones that are fluffy and breathable. Right now, the Lucid Memory Foam Pillows are on sale at Amazon. Designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers, the hypoallergenic pillows are filled with shredded memory foam that provides personalized support. The shredded foam also allows for airflow through the pillow to keep you cool while you sleep. Plus, the pillows are encased with a breathable cover made of a polyester-bamboo blend.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Dyson Is Having a Major Sale on Some of Their Most Popular Vacuums and Air Purifiers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been waffling over investing in one of Dyson’s top-of-the-line vacs or high-end air purifiers, now’s the time. No, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday rolls around to get some great deals on Dyson. Dyson’s summer sale continues into August, and there are still great deals to take advantage of. A new addition to the list of deals this summer is the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, boasting a savings of almost $200. And if that wasn’t tempting enough, bestsellers such as the cordless V8 Absolute Vacuum, the powerful ball vacuum the Animal 2 and the Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan are among the list of products where you can continue to save hundreds of dollars. Check out each Dyson model on sale outlined below, and make sure to jump on these deals as soon as you can!
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Clad#Cookware#Waffle Maker#Discounts#Cooking#Home Cook
Food & Wine

Act Fast: Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Popular Le Creuset Cookware

Looking for cookware that will last for generations? It's tough to beat Le Creuset. From its sturdy Dutch ovens, smooth cast iron pans, and stoneware baking dishes, high-quality materials and stunning designs make its products dreamworthy (and sometimes intimidating) investments. Le Creuset's French-made cookware and bakeware typically costs hundreds of...
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

When Is the Best Time to Buy Sheets and Towels?

Even if you know how often to wash your sheets and how to wash your towels to keep them clean and fluffy, they will still eventually get old and tattered. It’s a normal part of their life cycle—and a fantastic opportunity for you to find new items, from the best cooling sheets and flannel sheets to the cushiest towels ever. Still, you may not relish the idea of spending a bundle on these household essentials. Well, we have some good news for you: You don’t have to! If you know the best time to buy sheets and towels, you can get the best-quality items at the best possible prices.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CNN

How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
LIFESTYLE
People

The 'Wonderfully Absorbent' Towels Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale Right Now

One of the easiest ways to give your bathroom a spa-worthy upgrade is to invest in plush towels. Start with the Wellhome Franklin Premium Bath Towels while they're on sale at Amazon. The towels are spun with 100 percent cotton, making them soft to the touch. And with a density of 600 grams per square meter, the towels are super absorbent and can dry you off quickly after you get out of the shower.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Light Vodka, Updated Trainers and Squishy Chairs

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: BODY releases an easy 60-proof spirit, ASICS updates the well-reviewed NOVABLAST and DTC furniture brand Floyd launches an elevated bean bag chair.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Summer candles: 10 of the best

While candles are not “beauty” products per se, they are wonderful mood boosters – and when you are happy you look better. Fact. These pots of scented wax also hold the power to conjure up memories of far-flung places. So if you’re not going on holiday this year – or simply working from home – a candle can make your surroundings lovelier. Which, again, makes you happy. So how to choose? Fragrance is subjective, but those reminiscent of garden ingredients work well in summer. Good candles are pricey (as my husband once said, it’s like burning money). But you get what you pay for. Pricier candles are formulated with high-quality wax and real perfume oils. Very cheap candles tend to include a lot of chemicals, which is why they can be headache/nausea-inducing. For affordable luxe, try Beauty Pie. Mini candles from brands such as Trudon are also a smart buy. And if you do decide to splurge don’t burn your candle for more than a few hours at a time. Otherwise you’ll get to the end of the wick very quickly. Which would really be like burning money.
SHOPPING
BHG

The Bissell Stick Vacuum We Named 'Best Affordable Model' Is a 'Miracle Worker,' According to Shoppers

Whether you just ran your vacuum across your floors or you spent the weekend deep-cleaning your home, the mess always seems to return. It's simply inevitable, especially in high-traffic areas like your kitchen, but there are easy ways to give the floors in your space a quick spruce. And one of the best tools to have on hand for the job is a shopper-favorite stick vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
The Daily South

The Savannah-Based Bath Towels That Southerners Love Are on Major Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One thing about being an adult is realizing that there is a lot to know about bath towels, from how long until you'll need to replace them to the proper way to wash them. It's hard to come by bath towels that are as equally functional as they are stylish, but Weezie does it with ease. Based out of Savannah, Georgia, the brand masters an ideal blend of soft and absorbent terry—made of 100% organic long-staple cotton—while making sure that your towels look good and perform even better. In true Southern fashion, the towels can be finished with personalized embroidery and colored piping to suit your style. Nothing makes your master or guest bathroom pop quite like a fresh set of Weezie's charming matching bath towels and washcloths—and terry robes, too!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Foundation, Eyeliner & Blush – Oh My! Organize Your Cluttered Makeup Collection Like a Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Organization is key to a good routine. Keeping your vanity neat and tidy can be a chore sometimes, but it’s well worth the effort. Thankfully, there’s something that can help. STORi’s Audrey Stackable Organizer Drawers are the #1 product for cosmetic display cases on Amazon for good reason. No matter how cluttered and unorganized your makeup space may be, this organizer is sure to make your makeup look like it belongs to a pro.
MAKEUP
deseret.com

Get comfortable — here are the 9 best bean bags for kids

Looking to spice up your kid’s room? Add some fun and comfort to your child’s space by buying them a bean bag chair. Coming in all shapes and sizes, you can find the perfect bean bag chair for your child’s room décor. Here’s the problem —...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy